Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Historic Seventh Budget Focuses On Tax Reform, MSP Increases, And Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

At 11 a.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25. Earlier that day, Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu before heading to Parliament. This marked Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive budget, surpassing the late Morarji Desai’s record of six consecutive budgets. The budget will focus on changes to the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.
In a dynamic address following the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed gratitude for the continued trust the people of India have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been re-elected for a historic third term.
Sitharaman highlighted that while the global economy is showing some improvement, it remains fraught with uncertainty. Despite these challenges, India’s economic growth stands out as a notable exception, with inflation remaining low and moving towards the 4% target, alongside a co-inflation rate of 3.1 percent.