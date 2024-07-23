Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Historic Seventh Budget Focuses On Tax Reform, MSP Increases, And Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainty

In a dynamic address following the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed gratitude for the continued trust the people of India have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been re-elected for a historic third term.

Sitharaman highlighted that while the global economy is showing some improvement, it remains fraught with uncertainty. Despite these challenges, India’s economic growth stands out as a notable exception, with inflation remaining low and moving towards the 4% target, alongside a co-inflation rate of 3.1 percent.