How Golden Oakk Infotech Went from Chasing Failed Payments to a 98% Success Rate with Paywize

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20: Three days after integrating with Paywize, the e-commerce company had transformed its payment infrastructure and freed its finance team from hours of manual reconciliation by nearly 70%. Improving its payment success rates to 95–98%, improving collections efficiency, while enabling faster payout cycles up to T+0.

Payment failures are a quiet revenue killer. For most e-commerce businesses, they’re accepted as an unavoidable cost of doing business.

Golden Oakk Infotech Private Limited knew this problem well. The Bengaluru-based e commerce company was processing high volumes of daily transactions across UPI, cards, net banking, and digital wallets – but losing a meaningful chunk of them along the way. Payment success rates hovered between 85–90%, reconciliation was a two-to-three-hour daily exercise, and integrating with new payment providers meant waiting up to ten days just to go live. That changed when they integrated with Paywize.

The Problem: Good Enough Wasn’t Good Enough

As Golden Oakk scaled, the cracks in their payment infrastructure became harder to ignore. A 10–15% failure rate on transactions wasn’t just an operational nuisance – it was real revenue walking out the door. Manual reconciliation ate up valuable hours each day that the finance team could have spent on other high-value clients. And the inability to iterate quickly on payment infrastructure made it difficult to stay competitive.

The business needed infrastructure that could keep up with the scaling, without the months-long implementation timelines that had held them back before.

The Solution: Smart Routing, Automated Reconciliation

Paywize is an AI-powered fintech infrastructure platform built for exactly this kind of challenge. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the company’s platform is designed around three pillars: collections, payouts, and connected banking – giving businesses the tools to accept payments, disburse funds, and integrate banking infrastructure through a single, unified API.

For Golden Oakk, Paywize enabled intelligent multi-bank routing and dynamic transaction processing and automatically directed transactions through the most reliable paths across UPI, cards, and net banking. Paired with automated reconciliation and real-time visibility into every transaction, the manual grunt work of daily financial operations effectively disappeared.

The Results: Immediate and Measurable

Within days of going live, the impact was clear:

Payment success rates climbed to 95–98%, substantially reducing failed transactions and recovering lost revenue.

Reconciliation effort dropped by nearly 70% — from two to three hours a day down to under one hour.

The integration itself took just three days, compared to the 7–10 days Golden Oakk had experienced with previous providers.

Collections efficiency and transaction consistency improved across the board.

Today, 60–70% of Golden Oakk’s transactions run through Paywize. The finance team, freed from manual reconciliation, now spends that time on cash flow forecasting and operational analysis.

“E-commerce businesses cannot afford payment infrastructure that leads to failed transactions. Golden Oakk improved its payment success rates significantly and streamlined collections within days. These are the results modern payment systems should deliver as standard.”

— Karthik Bukkambudhi, Founder & CEO, Paywize

“Integration is where most payment transitions stall. With Paywize, we were processing live transactions within three days. Payment success rates improved immediately, and reconciliation became far more efficient.”

— Swati Tyagi, Director, Golden Oakk Infotech Private Limited

About Paywize

Paywize is a fintech infrastructure platform founded in 2023, with headquarters in Bengaluru, India and present nationwide. It simplifies payments, banking, and financial operations through a single API-led platform designed for scalability. By unifying collections, payouts, and connected banking, It allows businesses to easily accept payments and manage financial workflows.

The platform enhances payment success rates and reduces operational overhead with intelligent routing and real-time visibility. Paywize serves startups, marketplaces, fintechs, and growing businesses, including SMEs and SMBs, and expands with new offerings like corporate cards and BBPS integrations.

For more information, visit https://paywize.in