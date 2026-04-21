IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Strengthens Last-Mile Healthcare with Doubled Network

IFFCO Kisan Finance Expands Arogya Vistaar Programme, Doubles healthcare network for Last-Mile Healthcare Access

Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 21: Building on a strong first year, IFFCO Kisan Finance, under the Arogya Vistaar programme, has entered the second year of delivering accessible and quality healthcare service in Bihar’s Gaya district. The programme now covers all 12 Gram Panchayats of the Manpur block – doubling its reach from six Gram Panchayats last year. It has also doubled its healthcare network, strengthening last-mile access to care.

Implemented in collaboration with digital healthcare provider DocOnline and NGO Utthaan, the IRDHS model will deliver care through a robust network of Digital Health Centres, mobile nurse-led two-wheeler clinics, trained community health workers (Swasthya Mitras), and periodic health camps. Every touch point in the IRDHS model is built to increase accessibility to stigma-free care in underserved rural communities. The model will support a better continuum of care with frequent follow-ups, thereby improving health outcomes.

In a key step towards holistic care, the programme will now also expand its focus beyond physical health. In FY 2026–27, it will introduce mental health awareness programs to support overall well-being among beneficiaries.

Recognising the close link between community wellbeing and rural livelihoods, the programme will also extend its efforts to animal care. Dedicated livestock health camps with veterinary doctors will be conducted to improve the health and productivity of livestock.

Ranjan Sharma, MD, IFFCO Kisan Finance, said, “Building on the strong foundation of the past year, the expansion of IRDHS reflects our continued commitment to improving access to quality healthcare in rural communities. We are focused on scaling impact and strengthening community-level healthcare delivery.”

Manasije Mishra, MD, DocOnline, added, “As we enter the second year of this partnership with IFFCO Kisan Finance, we are proud to build on the momentum of the IRDHS programme. By integrating digital healthcare with strong on-ground support, we are ensuring that quality medical care reaches underserved communities at scale and improves the clinical outcomes.”

About IFFCO Kisan Finance

IFFCO Kisan Finance is a prominent financial services provider focused on supporting India’s agricultural community. A subsidiary of IFFCO, it offers loans and digital services to farmers and rural populations. The company aims to empower farmers with accessible, affordable financial products to improve their livelihoods and promote sustainable agriculture.

About DocOnline

DocOnline is a leading digital healthcare company dedicated to making quality primary care accessible and affordable in India. By combining clinical expertise with technology, it improves treatment outcomes and strengthens healthcare infrastructure through CSR and PPP programs across 2,000 villages. Trusted by over 250 companies, DocOnline offers digital consultations, mental health support, chronic care, and wellness services, serving over 7.8 million families across the country.

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