Home > Business News > Aditya Rikhari and Rochak Kohli Release Suroor, A Soulful Fusion of Qawwali and Indie-Pop

Mumbai-based indie-pop artist Aditya Rikhari has collaborated with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli to launch Suroor, a heartfelt track blending the devotional depth of qawwali with the dreamlike sound of indie-pop. Known for hits like Paro and Teri Yaad, Rikhari describes the song as an intimate reflection on love’s restless, sleepless moments. Kohli, celebrated for classics like Pani Da Rang and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, praised the track’s Persian lyrical twist and emotional balance. Suroor is now streaming on all major music platforms.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 4, 2025 13:34:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Indie-pop artist Aditya Rikhari has joined forces with renowned composer Rochak Kohli to release Suroor, a track that blends the devotional essence of qawwali with the dreamlike textures of indie-pop.

With its heartfelt lyrics and immersive soundscape, Suroor captures the rush of being in love—the kind that keeps you awake at night, where every glance feels sacred and every silence speaks volumes.

Aditya Rikhari, known for songs like Paro, Samjho Na, and Teri Yaad, shared:

“Suroor is a very personal song for me. It’s about those moments when love keeps you awake at night—restless, excited, and full of emotion. I wanted the song to feel simple yet powerful, something people can relate to in their own love stories.”

Rochak Kohli, celebrated for timeless tracks like Pani Da Rang, Tera yaar hoon mai, Dil na jaaneya, Preet re and many more, added:

“With Suroor, we tried to bring together the sincerity of qawwali and the freshness of indie-pop. Aditya’s voice brought that balance beautifully, making Suroor an experience as much as a song. A persian twist to the lyrics wud come as a lovely surprise! “

Suroor is streaming to all major platforms

Watch the song here– https://youtu.be/Yd4tYw8fHEs?si=KCVPtWRv4tMWNxAn

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:25 PM IST
