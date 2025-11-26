Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 by The Brand Story Celebrates Brands and Leaders Shaping the Future of Asia

New Delhi [India], November 26: The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted at Amari, Bangkok honoured visionary leaders and iconic brands shaping the future of business, sustainability, leadership, and impact.

The vibrant hall of Amari, Bangkok came alive with insight, inspiration, and the spirit of Asian excellence at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, hosted by The Brand Story with BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the Industry Partner, and Ernst & Young LLP as Process Advisors. The conclave brought together influential leaders, innovators, and industry visionaries from across Asia under the theme, “Innovating Tomorrow: Leading With Vision and Impact.”

The conclave was graced by eminent dignitaries including:

Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath – Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

Dr. Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, MD, MRCPsych (UK) – Former Minister of Education, Thailand

Sushil Kumar Dhanuka – CEO, Mastex Co. Ltd. & President, India-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Nikorn Sachdev – Former Secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office; Advisor to the President, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Parliament

Rohit Roy – Acclaimed Indian Actor and Filmmaker

Shibani Kashyap – Renowned Bollywood Singer and Composer

Shri Sameep Shastri – Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, Chairman, BRICS CCI Young Leaders

Karel de Lange – President, South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Vitaly Kiselev – President, Thai-Russian Chamber of Commerce

Hardy Chandra – Chairman, Indonesia-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Marcelo Souza – President, Brazil-Thai Chamber of Commerce

Shri Sagar Pandey – BJP Spokesperson, Maharashtra

Raajeev Roda – Actor and MC

The conclave opened with a welcome address by Mr. Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner, The Brand Story, who warmly greeted the distinguished leaders and participating brands. Reflecting on the spirit of the event, he remarked, “It is an honour to host the visionaries who are shaping Asia’s future. This year’s theme reminds us that true leadership lies in innovating with purpose and creating meaningful impact across industries.” The inaugural remarks were followed by a conclave theme address by the Chief Guest, keynote speeches by the Guests of Honour, and a ceremonial felicitation of distinguished attendees. The programme featured a brand showcase segment, engaging fireside chats, a high-spirited musical interlude, a dynamic panel discussion, a beautiful traditional Thai dance performance, the launch of the Collector’s Edition Coffee Table Book, and a prestigious awards ceremony celebrating exceptional brands and individuals for their impact, innovation, and excellence across diverse sectors.

The brands and leaders that were honoured at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 are mentioned below.

Asia’s Most Admirable Brand

Lumina Datamatics

Acerpure India

Colorbar (Jury Selection)

Asia’s Iconic Brand

Topps India

Ryan Group of Schools

Les Concierges®

Luminous

Modicare

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Jury Selection)

Asia’s Rising Star

Agents Stack

ENVY

M3M India

TVS King EV Max

Greta Group

Optigal®

Celeste by MindEscapes®

Amaze

ShardaCare – Healthcity

Rapido

The Doggy Bakery®

Modiway

Asia’s Most Trusted Brand

Hexaware Technologies

Adrenalin eSystems

Acerpure India

NRB Bearings

SETCO LIPE CLUTCH

IntouchCX

MSM Unify

Cetaphil

Modicare

Asia’s Leading Brand

SETCO LIPE CLUTCH

Hindustan Zinc Limited

Asia’s Emerging Retail Brand of the Year

Style Baazar, Baazar Style Retail Ltd. (Jury Selection)

Asia’s Social Impact Award

M3M Foundation

IntouchCX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (Jury Selection)

Environmental and Social Impact Brand

Max Positive (Jury Selection)

Asia’s Leading Social Impact Award

HarvestPlus Solutions (Jury Selection)

Asia’s Young Leader Award 40 Under 40

Aanchal Gupta, Founder, Agents Stack

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido

Asia’s Most Inspirational Leader

Sanjay Laul, Founder, MSM Unify

Asia’s Leader of Hope

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation

Asia’s Leader of the Year

Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech

Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, NRB Bearings Limited

Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer, IntouchCX

Pawan Kumar Mishra, Managing Director, Perfect Shine Global Co. Ltd.

Dr. A.K. Kala, Group President & CEO, Brasten Group

Thevan Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, Sai Pharma Co. Ltd.

Manit Sachin Parikh, Founder and CEO, The Binary Holdings Limited

Amit Lal Singh, CEO, ADI Resourcing Co. Ltd.

The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025 by The Brand Story ultimately reinforced Asia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of global leadership and enterprise, setting the stage for continued collaboration, innovation, and growth across the region. The event served as a distinguished platform for brands and leaders to celebrate excellence, build meaningful partnerships, and engage in forward-looking conversations shaping the next era of global business.

Reflecting on the conclave’s impact, Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, said, “Asia is not just participating in the global economy, it is defining its direction. Through this conclave, our aim was to bring together the region’s boldest thinkers and most inspiring leaders to spark ideas, forge connections, and accelerate progress for a better, more collaborative future.”

With participation from prominent business icons, policymakers, and changemakers, the conclave spotlighted emerging market dynamics, innovation-driven models, and leadership frameworks steering Asia’s growing influence in the global economy. Together, these powerful exchanges marked a defining step toward a more connected, innovative, and influential Asian business landscape.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

