Governor of Punjab and Sahil Luthra Join in Spiritual Dialogue with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji

New Delhi [India], November 1: The day was a day of introspection and insightful conversation with Mr Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, getting the privilege of seeking the blessings of Param Pujaya Divyatapasvi Acharyadev Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj Ji. The holy Jain spiritual guru still commands people in India by his life of discipline, compassion and devotion to human beings.

In this religious experience, the Shri Maharaj Ji, who is in the process of his eighth 180-day period of fasting and meditation, imparted profound teachings on faith, inner strength and self-mastery. His national campaign, Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation, is designed to revive morality, re-establish families, and reunite society with its cultural heritage. Mr Luthra talked about how much he liked this campaign and talked about how the message therein corresponds to the premise of leading with purpose and integrity.

On the same day, the Hon’ble Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji, also paid a visit to Shri Maharaj Ji. It was a very touching and deep meeting that united the spirit of governance, culture and spirituality. It was a dialogue of equal respect and shared vision of a more aware and peaceful country.

Mr Luthra was honoured to be present at this special meeting, and he recollected the experience and remarked;

“To be in the same presence with such enlightened people was a grounding and uplifting experience. It made me remember that the real leadership, be it in the field of governance, innovation or spiritual life, has its meaning when led by the spirit of empathy and integrity.”

The Hon’ble Governor admired the devotion of Shri Maharaj Ji to social and spiritual well-being and realised the significance of the efforts that could empower moral and cultural principles. He told me that these initiatives are critical towards fostering togetherness, harmony, and empathy throughout the country.