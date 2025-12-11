LIVE TV
business news goa fire news canada bcci Aditya Dhar film trump India US trade deal pakistan china
Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 11, 2025 10:13:11 IST

New Delhi [India], December 10: Zee Music has released a new track from the upcoming film Koragajja after acquiring its audio rights. Written by director Sudheer Attavara and composed by Gopi Sundar, the song blends coastal folklore with a contemporary rap-style arrangement. Vocals are provided by Javed Ali, Attavara, and Sundar.

A key element of the track’s visuals is a dance sequence choreographed for the film by Sandip Soparrkar, working with assistant Ashutosh Arya. Soparrkar also performs the sequence on screen, depicting movements associated with the folkloric figure Guliga as part of the film’s narrative structure.

The song includes additional appearances by actors portraying characters central to a moment where Guliga and Panjurli meet Koragajja, contributing to the progression of the storyline.

Filming took place at Someshwara Beach in Mangaluru, using two 100-foot cranes and five cameras to capture the large-scale setup. The production team coordinated around shifting tide conditions, crowd management, and safety measures, with police support arranged to ensure an uninterrupted shoot. Producer Thrivikram Sapalya managed the logistical requirements.

Koragajja, produced by Success Films and Thrivikrama Cinemas, is in post-production and scheduled for release in January 2026.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

