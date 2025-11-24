LIVE TV
Home > Business News > "Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge" Promises a Dark, Emotional, and Edge-of-Seat Ride

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge” Promises a Dark, Emotional, and Edge-of-Seat Ride

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge” Promises a Dark, Emotional, and Edge-of-Seat Ride

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 24, 2025 14:51:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Boss Film Production officially announces its upcoming feature film “Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge”, a gripping crime–love suspense thriller that dives deep into the darker corners of justice, emotion, and human intent.

The film is produced by Nitin Bhos, directed by Rajan Priyadarshi, and written by Avinash Kumar, bringing together a powerful creative trio known for their compelling storytelling and cinematic vision.

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge” features a stellar final cast, including Supriya Pathak, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma, each bringing unmatched depth and intensity to this high-octane narrative.

The film explores the intertwining worlds of crime, passion, and vengeance, promising audiences a dramatic journey filled with twists, emotional complexity, and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

The shooting of the feature film will commence in April, 2026.

Director Rajan Priyadarshi

“Nyayalaya: The Dark Revenge is my attempt to peel back the layers of justice, emotion, and the shadows people carry within. This story doesn’t just thrill, it questions, provokes, and takes you into territories where right and wrong blur in the most haunting ways.”

Producer Nitin Bhos

“From the moment I heard the script, I knew Nyayalaya was a film we had to make. It’s intense, gripping, and rooted in powerful performances. We’re committed to delivering a story that stays with the audience long after the screen fades to black.”

