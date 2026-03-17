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Home > Business News > Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 17, 2026 14:24:13 IST

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Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17: In a significant milestone for cardiac care in eastern India, Peerless Hospital has successfully performed its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure. The advanced minimally invasive heart procedure was carried out by senior interventional cardiologist Dr. Uttam Kumar Saha on an elderly woman suffering from severe aortic valve disease.

The patient had been experiencing symptoms related to severe aortic stenosis, a condition in which the aortic valve becomes narrowed, restricting blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. Considering her advanced age and surgical risk, the heart team decided to perform TAVR, a modern alternative to conventional open-heart surgery.

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The procedure was performed successfully, and the patient recovered well. She has since been discharged from the hospital and is reported to be doing fine.

A Less Invasive Option for High-Risk Patients

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) allows doctors to replace a diseased aortic valve without opening the chest. A catheter is inserted through a blood vessel—usually in the groin—and guided to the heart, where a new valve is implanted inside the damaged valve.

This technique is particularly beneficial for elderly patients or those with other medical conditions who may not tolerate major surgery.

Speaking about the milestone, Dr. Uttam Kumar Saha said, “TAVR is a transformative procedure for patients with severe aortic stenosis, especially elderly individuals who may not be suitable candidates for open-heart surgery. With this technology, we can replace the diseased valve through a minimally invasive approach, allowing faster recovery and significantly improving quality of life.”

Expanding Advanced Cardiac Care in Kolkata

The successful introduction of TAVR at Peerless Hospital marks an important step in bringing cutting-edge cardiac interventions to patients in the region. Cardiologists believe the availability of this technology will benefit many patients who previously had limited treatment options.

Doctors note that untreated severe aortic stenosis can lead to serious complications, including heart failure and sudden cardiac death. With advanced procedures like TAVR now available locally, more patients can receive timely and life-saving treatment.

The successful case represents a promising beginning for this sophisticated cardiac procedure at the hospital, opening new possibilities for the treatment of complex heart valve disease in eastern India.

Contact details: 

  • Dr. Uttam Kumar Saha
  • MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine), DM (Cardio), FESC, FASC, FTRI
  • Senior Consultant Cardiologist
  • Phone: 99033 64562
  • Email: suchismita@peerlesshospital.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:24 PM IST
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Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

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Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient
Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient
Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient
Peerless Hospital Performs First TAVR Procedure, Giving New Lease of Life to Elderly Patient

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