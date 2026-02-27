Sports Yaari Reaches New Milestone on YouTube in Just Five Years (As a Digital Media Startup)

New Delhi [India], February 25: Sports Yaari, a digital media start up has got 1.5 million subscribers on their official Youtube channel. Team Sports Yaari achieved this feat on 18th January, 2026. The team started their journey on 5 March 2021. Their founder, Sushant Mehta, started this organisation after gaining experience at India Today. The team of news anchors, video editors, writers, editors, publishers and management put vigorous efforts to establish with feet at such a short period. Besides that, their on-field interviewers worked diligently to interact with present and former professional players. They provide unbiased and original content to all our fans.

Major topics Sports Yaari covers everyday

At Sports Yaari Youtube channel, they provide exciting cricket news and updates throughout the day. The news anchors and video editors teams work closely throughout the day to produce exciting contents related to cricket matches. They have different show timings everyday, which are as follows:

Morning show: Here they cover the latest cricket updates.

Afternoon Show: In this show, they provide all the recent developments in the cricket world.

Evening Show: Here they cover the trending updates related to the favourite sports and athlete.

Night Show: You will get updates on most recent developments and trending tweets around the sports world.

Major Tournaments Coverage:

At Sports Yaari they cover all major tournaments. Currently, you will get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and IPL. Besides that, you get weather reports, practice updates, playing 11, injury updates, and fan’s perspectives on recent developments.

Major interviews they covered

Over the years, the Sports Yaari team have conducted numerous interviews with current and past players. Their main objective is to provide updates on topics that our fans want to listen to.

Major interviews that are shared on our official YouTube channel are with legends like Jitesh Sharma, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Gulbadin Naib, and Suresh Raina. You can find the most trending MI vs CSK head to head updates and the interviews on the official website as well.

What is the point of attraction among the audience for Sports Yaari

Fans love to keep themselves updated about the sport they love. Besides that, the fans also want to learn insider developments about their favorite players as well. From on-field action to off-field drama, we have got it all covered. You can check out the Sports Yaari official Website and YouTube channel to stay updated on all recent developments about your favourite player and sport.

Ind vs Pak – When India takes on Pakistan it becomes a sporting spectacle. In the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it gathered an online crowd of 45 crore. The highest recorded viewership for the Ind vs Pak matchup was 60.2 crore.

All India matches – Sports Yaari is proud to cover all the matches of the Indian National Team. We cover Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Apart from our love for the sport, we take pride in delivering the fastest updates to our loyal fanbase.

Viral Superchats – It is a digital world that we live in right now. People love to share their honest opinion with the world. The easiest way to do so is by sharing your view on Superchats on YouTube live streams.

Match & Tournament related updates – We cover cricket, football, WWE, tennis, and more. At Sports Yaari we provide updates on all major matches & tournaments. It is not limited to that, we also share injury updates, transfers, and more.

We love our fans, and we want to deliver what the fans want from us. Our team is continuously building new strategies to run all the operations smoothly and effectively.

Future Plans of Sports Yaari

At Sports Yaari, our aim is to grow and share news across the globe. We plan on dipping our toes in new sports categories, conducting more interviews, providing faster updates, and sharing behind-the-scenes stories about your favourite sports personalities.

About Sports Yaari

Sports Yaari is a digital sports media portal that provides organized coverage especially cricket news in both domestic and international formats, including head-to-head statistics, match analysis, interviews, and ball-by-ball updates. The platform, which was founded in 2021, provides timely and data-driven cricket reporting to a growing worldwide audience by publishing content on its own website, YouTube channel, and social media networks.

Media Contact

Company: Sports Yaari

Email: info@sportsyaari.com

Website: https://www.sportsyaari.com

