LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 7, 2026 14:49:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 07: The full music video of Suhe Ve Vibe, a vibrant Punjabi wedding song by Fukrey fame singer Gandhharv Sachdeva, has been officially released. Describing the experience, Gandhharv shared that shooting the song felt less like a conventional music video and more like being part of a real, grand Punjabi wedding.

Set against the lively backdrop of traditional Punjabi wedding celebrations, the song features Mastii 4 actor Nishant Malkani and Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana. Shot extensively in Punjab, the video captures elaborate wedding décor, energetic choreography, and age-old Punjabi wedding rituals, bringing authenticity and festive charm to the screen.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking about the concept, Gandhharv Sachdeva said the aim was to showcase the true essence of Punjabi wedding culture in a contemporary format. Inspired by a popular Punjabi folk classic, Suhe Ve Vibe has been reimagined while retaining its traditional soul, blending folk roots with modern lyrics and musical arrangements.

The song is sung by Gandhharv Sachdeva and Debanjali B Joshi, with music composed by Sumeet Bellary. It seamlessly fuses folk elements with a modern soundscape. The music video also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Himanshi Khurana and Nishant Malkani.

Sharing his experience, Nishant Malkani said Punjabi wedding music has a unique energy that instantly connects with audiences. “The scale of the shoot, the authenticity of the setting, and the way the song has been visualised made it feel like a real wedding celebration. Punjabi music has a celebratory soul, and Suhe Ve Vibe captures that spirit perfectly, especially during the wedding season,” he said.

Gandhharv further added that the intention behind the song was to create a track that becomes an integral part of wedding festivities. “I wanted to create a song that brings people together on the dance floor and makes them sing from the heart, while keeping the soul of Punjabi folk music alive,” he said.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Sunil Thapa Passes Away At 68: Veteran Actor Dies In Kathmandu, Tributes Pour In For Mary Kom and Family Man Star

Who Was Sunil Thapa? Photojournalist-Turned Actor, Priyanka Chopra’s Co-Star In Mary Kom And The Family Man 3 Star, Dies At 68

‘Make Money While Lights Are On’: Who Is Ruby Bhatia? India’s First VJ Who Vanished at 30, Going Viral For THIS Shocking Reason

‘Savage Aunty’: Smriti Mandhana’s Mother Roasts Palash Muchhal, Shares Sensational Meme After RCB’s Second Title Win, Netizens React

Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

IND vs PAK At T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Likely to Drop India Boycott After Sri Lanka Warning, Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana
Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana
Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana
Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

QUICK LINKS