Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 07: The full music video of Suhe Ve Vibe, a vibrant Punjabi wedding song by Fukrey fame singer Gandhharv Sachdeva, has been officially released. Describing the experience, Gandhharv shared that shooting the song felt less like a conventional music video and more like being part of a real, grand Punjabi wedding.

Set against the lively backdrop of traditional Punjabi wedding celebrations, the song features Mastii 4 actor Nishant Malkani and Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana. Shot extensively in Punjab, the video captures elaborate wedding décor, energetic choreography, and age-old Punjabi wedding rituals, bringing authenticity and festive charm to the screen.

Speaking about the concept, Gandhharv Sachdeva said the aim was to showcase the true essence of Punjabi wedding culture in a contemporary format. Inspired by a popular Punjabi folk classic, Suhe Ve Vibe has been reimagined while retaining its traditional soul, blending folk roots with modern lyrics and musical arrangements.

The song is sung by Gandhharv Sachdeva and Debanjali B Joshi, with music composed by Sumeet Bellary. It seamlessly fuses folk elements with a modern soundscape. The music video also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Himanshi Khurana and Nishant Malkani.

Sharing his experience, Nishant Malkani said Punjabi wedding music has a unique energy that instantly connects with audiences. “The scale of the shoot, the authenticity of the setting, and the way the song has been visualised made it feel like a real wedding celebration. Punjabi music has a celebratory soul, and Suhe Ve Vibe captures that spirit perfectly, especially during the wedding season,” he said.

Gandhharv further added that the intention behind the song was to create a track that becomes an integral part of wedding festivities. “I wanted to create a song that brings people together on the dance floor and makes them sing from the heart, while keeping the soul of Punjabi folk music alive,” he said.

