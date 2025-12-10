LIVE TV
Home > Business News > SVF, In Association With Namanraj Productions Pvt. Ltd & Siddharth Randeria Production LLP, Unveils the First Glimpse of Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki Film

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 10, 2025 12:29:12 IST

Film releasing on January 09th 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9: After announcing its foray into Gujarati cinema, SVF Entertainment has now dropped the teaser of its debut Gujarati film Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki, setting the stage for a warm, humorous and culturally rooted family entertainer.

Directed by Dharmesh S. Mehta, with story by Amit Aryan, dialogues by Bhargav Trivedi, and screenplay by Dharmesh S. Mehta, Bhargav Trivedi and Amit Aryan, Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki stars superstar Siddharth Randheria in the lead and positions itself as a rooted, entertaining and universally appealing Gujarati family drama. The teaser introduces a narrative built on humour, emotional quirks, and the everyday chaos that defines real households, establishing the film as a warm, feel-good entertainer designed to resonate across audiences.

Teaser- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VD0D-Do3_E

The film also features a dynamic ensemble including Vaishalee Thakkar, Aneri Vajani, Shrey Maradiya, Hitu Kanodia, and Chilka Prit. Their screen presence hints at strong character chemistry, heightened reactions, and a relatable family universe where emotions, beliefs, and conflicts collide in equal measure.

The teaser of “Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki” brings director Dharmesh S. Mehta’s signature tonality to the forefront a lively mix of humour, heightened realism, and pure Gujarati warmth. With Siddharth Randeria anchoring the narrative, the teaser immediately sets the stage for a story driven by innocent belief, family eccentricities and sharply timed humour, giving viewers a taste of the world the film is ready to explore.

Filled with vibrant, fast-paced glimpses, the teaser presents a family thrown into a spiral of reactions, rituals, confusion and rising conviction. It captures how an ordinary situation escalates into hilariously exaggerated moments when a household collectively leans into belief over reason. The film’s slice-of-life energy shines through in scenes that balance subtle emotional undertones with loud, relatable everyday madness.

Jai Kanhaiyalall Ki positions itself as a warm, humorous and engaging family story, underscoring SVF’s noteworthy entry into Gujarati cinema with a film that blends authenticity, entertainment and universal appeal

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:29 PM IST

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 12:29 PM IST
