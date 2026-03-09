LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Women leaders across India's construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

Women leaders across India’s construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

Women leaders across India’s construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 9, 2026 19:22:18 IST

Women leaders across India’s construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 09: Over 250 senior professionals from across India’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), infrastructure, architecture, real estate and allied sectors gathered at IIT Bombay for the fourth edition of Celebrating Women in Construction Conclave (CWIC) alongside the National Level Real Woman Awards 2026, organised by The Real Woman Global Community (TRWGC).

Held at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai, the conclave brought together industry leaders, project heads, architects, engineers and entrepreneurs to discuss leadership, innovation and the growing role of women in shaping India’s infrastructure and built environment.

“CWIC 2026 once again demonstrated the growing strength and influence of women in India’s construction ecosystem. By bringing industry leaders, iconic national projects and outstanding women professionals onto one platform, the conclave reinforces that women today are not just part of the sector — they are actively shaping its future”, said Ms. Sheetal Bhilkar, President, TRWGC

Renowned architect Sanjay Puri attended the event as Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address, presenting two of his internationally acclaimed architectural projects. His presentation focused on bold design thinking, sustainability and the importance of contextual architecture in rapidly urbanising environments.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the conclave was a detailed case study on the engineering and execution of the Ram Mandir Ayodhya project, presented by L&T Construction. The session offered participants insights into the scale, structural complexity and precision engineering involved in delivering one of India’s most significant contemporary temple projects.

A major highlight of the day was the National Level Real Woman Awards 2026, which honoured women professionals for their achievements across leadership, sustainability, site execution, entrepreneurship and innovation within the construction and infrastructure ecosystem. The awards followed a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving zonal jury assessments, validation interviews and final review by a Grand Jury.

India’s construction and infrastructure sector — one of the country’s largest employment generators — has historically seen low female participation, particularly in technical and site leadership roles. Platforms like TRWGC aim to change that narrative by creating industry recognition, mentorship opportunities and visible role models for the next generation of professionals.

The event was supported by Polycab India as Title Sponsor, Ravel Electronics as Co-Sponsor, Powered by Apar and Panel discussion by Gebrit. The day-long conclave featured keynote presentations, project showcases, panel discussions and the awards ceremony, making it one of the most significant national gatherings focused on women in construction and infrastructure.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 7:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Women leaders across India’s construction ecosystem honoured at CWIC Conclave and National Level Real Woman Awards 2026 at IIT Bombay

QUICK LINKS