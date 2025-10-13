LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump erdogan brahmaputra-river Employees Provident Fund Organisation karisma kapoor H1B Visa muridke china donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > 12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

India has made a substantial move towards digital self-reliance with the migration of 12 lakh Central government employees to Zoho Mail. The shift to Zoho not only empowers India to lead with homegrown innovative technology but also supports the nation's digital authority, protecting sensitive data against potential threats. Find out WHY?

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 13, 2025 22:39:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

India has made a substantial move towards digital self-reliance with the migration of 12 lakh Central government employees to Zoho Mail. This change, which comprises email accounts from the PMO, marks the country’s commitment to use their own developed technology and enhance digital sovereignty.

The move, finalized over the past year, changes the NIC based email system with the platform of Zoho, designed and developed by the Chennai-based company which has its headquartered in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

Zoho Mail: A Bold Step for Digital Sovereignty

The Union Ministry of Education highlighted that integrating Zoho’s Office Suite within the NIC mail system indicates a critical step in Swadeshi movement of India. Therefore, by adopting Zoho’s indigenous tools, the government intentions to reduce reliance on foreign platforms, ensuring improved data security and secrecy for its employees.

Also Read: Say Goodbye to Gmail: Step-by-Step Guide To Shift Your Mail To Zoho

The decision to move away from open-source email systems highlights India’s drive towards self-reliance and vigorous digital infrastructure.

The changeover to Zoho’s safe and secure platform is part of wider efforts to safeguard that sensitive governmental data will be under local control, hence, minimizing any further risks associated with foreign tech services providers. This move also back up India’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), lining up with the government’s drive to strengthen the digital ecosystem of the country.

Zoho Mail: Empowering India’s Future

As per the senior officials, Zoho’s suite offers the government with a complete set of productivity tools that are modified for the needs of employees works for public sector. The shift to Zoho not only empowers India to lead with homegrown innovative technology but also supports the nation’s digital authority, protecting sensitive data against potential threats.

This large-scale migration is observed as a bold statement of India’s rising confidence in local technical solutions, with long-term benefits for both governmental procedures and national cybersecurity.

Also Read: EPFO Meeting: Diwali Surprise! 100% Provident Fund Withdrawal, Easier Access & More, Here’s What You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: digitalzohozoho email

RELATED News

Silver Disappears From Mumbai Markets As Prices Soar?

Tejashwi Meets Congress Venugopal For 2 Hrs As Deadlock On Seat Sharing Still To Be Resolved In Mahagatbandhan

EPFO Meeting 2025: Step-by-Step Guide To Withdraw Your 100% Funds Online

Who Is Kannan Gopinathan? Former IAS officer Joins Congress, Reveals The REAL Reason Why He Left Top Cop Job

iPhone Air to begin pre-order in China after telecom operators approved for eSIM services

LATEST NEWS

Taliban Denies Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif And ISI Chief’s Visa Request Thrice: Report

Study: Quitting smoking in later life may slow down decline in memory

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Six Arrested For Smuggling Ganja Hidden Under Garments Worth More Than Rs. 2 Lakh, Cops Strip Their Clothes

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan Shows Concern, Tells Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni To Stop Smoking, Her Reply Will Make You Smile

OpenAI taps Broadcom to build its first AI processor in latest chip deal

Saudi coach Renard say Iraq game most important of his career

Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?
12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?
12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?
12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?
QUICK LINKS