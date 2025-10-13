12 Lakh Government Employees In India Now Using Zoho Mail: Should You Make The Switch Too?

India has made a substantial move towards digital self-reliance with the migration of 12 lakh Central government employees to Zoho Mail. This change, which comprises email accounts from the PMO, marks the country’s commitment to use their own developed technology and enhance digital sovereignty.

The move, finalized over the past year, changes the NIC based email system with the platform of Zoho, designed and developed by the Chennai-based company which has its headquartered in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

Zoho Mail: A Bold Step for Digital Sovereignty

The Union Ministry of Education highlighted that integrating Zoho’s Office Suite within the NIC mail system indicates a critical step in Swadeshi movement of India. Therefore, by adopting Zoho’s indigenous tools, the government intentions to reduce reliance on foreign platforms, ensuring improved data security and secrecy for its employees.

The decision to move away from open-source email systems highlights India’s drive towards self-reliance and vigorous digital infrastructure.

The changeover to Zoho’s safe and secure platform is part of wider efforts to safeguard that sensitive governmental data will be under local control, hence, minimizing any further risks associated with foreign tech services providers. This move also back up India’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), lining up with the government’s drive to strengthen the digital ecosystem of the country.

Zoho Mail: Empowering India’s Future

As per the senior officials, Zoho’s suite offers the government with a complete set of productivity tools that are modified for the needs of employees works for public sector. The shift to Zoho not only empowers India to lead with homegrown innovative technology but also supports the nation’s digital authority, protecting sensitive data against potential threats.

This large-scale migration is observed as a bold statement of India’s rising confidence in local technical solutions, with long-term benefits for both governmental procedures and national cybersecurity.

