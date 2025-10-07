LIVE TV
India's 3D GEM 2025: Premier 3D Engineering & Medical Expo Returns to IISc Bengaluru

The 5th edition of 3D GEM, India's leading 3D Graphy Engineering & Medical Expo, will be held on 9–10 October 2025 at IISc Bengaluru. With the theme "Democratising 3D Technology through Education & Research to Benefit All," the expo brings together industry leaders, start-ups, academic institutions, and government bodies to showcase innovations in medical, dental, industrial, aerospace, energy, and research sectors. Attendees can experience live demonstrations, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, highlighting India's push for scalable, frugal, and high-impact 3D adoption. Key partners include STPL 3D, Orthotech India, Hexagon, and Autodesk.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 7, 2025 15:01:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: India’s Premier 3D Graphy Engineering & Medical Expo returns at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, bringing together industry leaders, government bodies, academic institutions, innovators, and start-ups driving the evolution of 3D technology in India. The 5th edition of 3D GEM will be held on 9–10 October 2025 at the J. N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, Bengaluru, serving as a pan-sector platform for 3D solutions in engineering, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, energy, medical, dental, and research domains.

With the theme “Democratising 3D Technology through Education & Research to Benefit All”, 3D GEM aims to accelerate adoption of 3D solutions across medical, dental, industrial, and research sectors, enabling localised, cost-effective, and scalable innovations for India.

With backing from leading industry associations and government bodies, including the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, as an Associate Government Partner, 3D GEM promotes indigenous manufacturing, frugal innovation, and Make in India initiatives.

Key sponsors and partners include:

  • STPL 3D – an indigenous 3D printer manufacturer recognised by MeitY, supporting Make in India initiatives across sectors
  • Orthotech India – offering “Head to Toe” customised 3D printing solutions for healthcare
  • Hexagon and Autodesk – global leaders in 3D software and simulation

The event will host 18 exhibitors and expects over 568 delegates from hospitals, academia, industry, and start-ups, creating a high-impact knowledge and networking platform.

Event Highlights

  • Live Demonstrations & Exhibits: 3D applications across surgery, dental, orthopaedics, prosthetics, aerospace, energy, and industrial prototyping.
  • Workshops: Certification, simulation, and lab setup training for institutions, MSMEs, and start-ups.
  • Dedicated Tracks: Tailored sessions for medical colleges, hospitals, industrial organisations, educators, and innovators.
  • Panel Discussions: Focused on healthcare innovation, engineering,  industrial adoption, additive manufacturing, 3D simulation, and frugal innovation.
  • Networking Sessions: Connecting innovators, policymakers, and practitioners to accelerate scalable 3D adoption

“India doesn’t need to catch up to global 3D benchmarks; we can define our own by creating scalable, frugal, and high-impact innovations,” said Dr. Shibu John, Founder & CEO, 3D Graphy LLP and Secretary General, 3DPERA.

Distinguished Keynote & Speakers Line-up

The Bengaluru edition features an esteemed panel of industry, academic, and government leaders:

  • Dr. Sankha Dip Das, Scientist, MeitY – Keynote Speaker
  • Dr. Kishora Shetty, Associate Technical Fellow, Boeing
  • Dr. A. Manjunath, Scientist “G”, DRDO GTRE
  • Mr. Sathisha C.H, Senior Scientist, GE Aerospace Research
  • Dr. T Ram Prabhu, Joint Director, CEMILAC, DRDO
  • Dr. Satyam Suwas, Dean, Mechanical Sciences, IISc Bengaluru
  • Dr. Girish Rao, General Secretary, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India
  • Dr. Govindaiah Yatheesh, President, AHPI Karnataka, Vice President & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals
  • Mr. Sushant Banerjee, Vice President, Orthopaedic Implant Manufacturers Association, Founder, Orthotech India
  • Dr. Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery
  • Dr. Mahesh Kappanayil, Professor, Paediatrics & Paediatric Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi

3D Graphy LLP offers an end-to-end 3D ecosystem — from awareness, training, lab setup, consulting, to platform creation. Through initiatives like 3D GEM, the organisation connects innovators, educators, and implementers to scale 3D adoption beyond metro cities, impacting medical, dental, industrial, academic, and MSME sectors across India.

Event Details:
October 9–10, 2025
J. N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, Bengaluru
www.3dgraphy.in/3d-gem

About 3D Graphy LLP
Since its inception, 3D Graphy LLP has been focused on democratising access to 3D printing, scanning, simulation, AR/VR, and visualization technologies in India. With a multi-sector approach spanning medical, dental, industrial, research, and academic domains, the organisation drives capacity building, consulting, and ecosystem development, empowering innovators and industry to leverage 3D technology at scale.

