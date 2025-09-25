LIVE TV
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here's How to Calculate Your New Pay!

8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!

The 8th Pay Commission, effective January 2026, promises significant salary hikes, merged allowances, and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. Use our step-by-step calculator guide to estimate your new pay.

8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 25, 2025 11:57:16 IST

8th Pay Commission Overview: What You Should Know!

Get ready for a big change! The 8th Pay Commission has been passed and will likely be enforced starting January 1, 2026. This could potentially translate into a huge salary increase and improved benefits, especially if you’re an employee or retiree working in the central government. The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016 and will end on December 31, 2025.

Now, it’s time for an upgrade!

The fitment factor is expected to be 2.28, which means your base salary could rise from ₹18,000 to ₹41,000. The Dearness Allowance (DA) may reach 70% and will be merged into the base pay. An estimated 48.62 lakh employees and 67.85 lakh pensioners will benefit. Salary increases could range from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per level.

Whether you’re working or retired, this is great news for your wallet.

Ready for a pay bump? let’s make it an easy calculation for you-

8th Pay Commission Approved: Implementation Set for January 2026

On January 16, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the Union Cabinet.

This is a significant move that preconditions some significant changes in the structure of salaries and pensions of central government workers and pensioners.

By standard practice, Pay Commissions typically have an 18-month lead time before implementation so that there is ample time to review, make recommendations, and plan. With this timeline, it is planned that the recommendations of the commission will be implemented since January 1, 2026. This acceptance is an indication of the government effort to equate the level of pay with the prevailing economic conditions as well as providing equitable economic support to the employees of the Indian government.

What Is The 8th Pay Commission Salary Structure?

  • Basic Pay: Revised by applying the fitment factor to current basic pay.
  • Allowances: Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA) recalculated based on new basic pay.
  • Gross Salary: Sum of basic pay and all allowances.

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator Guide

Let’s make the mathamatics easy for you-

  • Step 1: Find your current basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission.
  • Step 2: Calculate your revised basic pay using the fitment factor (expected to be 3.0):
    Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor
  • Step 3: Calculate Dearness Allowance (DA), assuming 50% of revised basic pay:
    DA = Revised Basic Pay × 0.50
  • Step 4: Calculate House Rent Allowance (HRA) based on your city category:
    • Metro cities: 27%
    • Tier-2 cities: 20%
    • Tier-3 cities: 10%
      HRA = Revised Basic Pay × Applicable Percentage
  • Step 5: Add Travel Allowance (TA), which depends on your level and city.
  • Step 6: Calculate your gross salary:
    Gross Salary = Revised Basic Pay + DA + HRA + TA – Standard Deduction

Fitment Factor and Salary Hikes (Historical & Expected)

Pay Commission Salary Hike (%) Fitment Factor Minimum Basic Salary
4th Pay Commission 27.6% ₹750
5th Pay Commission 31% ₹2,550
6th Pay Commission 54% 1.86 ₹7,000
7th Pay Commission 14.29% 2.57 ₹18,000
8th Pay Commission (expected) 20% 3.00 (expected) ₹21,600 (expected)
(With Inputs)
8th pay commission

8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!

QUICK LINKS