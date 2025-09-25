8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!

8th Pay Commission Overview: What You Should Know!

Get ready for a big change! The 8th Pay Commission has been passed and will likely be enforced starting January 1, 2026. This could potentially translate into a huge salary increase and improved benefits, especially if you’re an employee or retiree working in the central government. The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016 and will end on December 31, 2025.

Now, it’s time for an upgrade!

The fitment factor is expected to be 2.28, which means your base salary could rise from ₹18,000 to ₹41,000. The Dearness Allowance (DA) may reach 70% and will be merged into the base pay. An estimated 48.62 lakh employees and 67.85 lakh pensioners will benefit. Salary increases could range from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per level.

Whether you’re working or retired, this is great news for your wallet.

Ready for a pay bump? let’s make it an easy calculation for you-