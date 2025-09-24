LIVE TV
Home > Business > Buying Gold for Diwali? Here's How GST Will Affect Your Purchase

Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase

Gold Price Today: With Diwali near, know the GST on gold remains 3%, but making charges also attract GST. Whether buying physical or digital gold, this guide helps you shop smart and sparkle stress-free!

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 24, 2025 04:09:18 IST

Gold Price Today And GST: We all know that with Diwali just around the corner and Navratri festivities in full swing, everyone’s buzzing about discounts and price cuts and GST, especially in the automobile sector and day to essentials . 

But let’s be very honest, what really gets hearts racing in India is precious metal, GOLD!

Whether you’re thinking of investing or planning to surprise your loved ones with shiny new ornaments, buying gold before Diwali is always a smart move. 

But wait, do you know how GST affects your gold purchase?

The good news is the GST rate on gold remains steady at 3%, so no surprises there! However, remember that making charges on jewellery come with their own GST. And if you’re tempted by digital gold (yes, that’s a VERY TRENDY thing!), it also carries the same 3% GST. So, before you rush to grab that sparkling treasure this festive season, here’s the lowdown to keep your wallet, and your celebrations, happy!

Current Gold Price In Delhi (24K & 22K) 

  • 10 grams of 24K (99.9%) gold price in Delhi:
    •  ₹1,17,475 
  • 22K gold price 10 gram:
    • ₹1,06,200
  • Additional making charges or fees: ₹240 per gram

Before the market and trading indices closed the gold price was eding high, and as of September 23, 2025, 10g of 24K gold in Delhi costs ₹1,17,475, while 22K gold is ₹10,620 per gram plus ₹240 extra charges. Stay updated for smart buying!

What’s The Current GST Rate On Gold?

  • The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recently reviewed the tax rates on gold.
  • Despite new reforms, the GST rate on gold has been kept unchanged.
  • The physical gold market is highly sensitive to tax changes.
  • To maintain stability and continuity in taxation, the GST rate on gold remains at 3%.

Is There GST On Making Chrges As well?

One of the biggest questions everyone asks before buying gold is: “Does the 3% GST apply to making charges too?”

The answer? It’s a bit of a two-step dance!

When you buy something like a 22-carat gold chain, you pay 3% GST on the gold itself.

But wait, there’s more! Jewellers charge a 5% making fee for their craftsmanship, and guess what? That also has GST added on top. So, you’re actually paying GST twice, once on the gold and once on the making charges. This two-slab GST system is still very much alive and kicking, so keep it in mind when shopping for your sparkle!




Buying Gold for Diwali? Here’s How GST Will Affect Your Purchase

