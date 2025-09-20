LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > 8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

The 8th Pay Commission is expected soon, promising higher minimum basic pay, revised Dearness Allowance, and financial relief for 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners amid rising living costs.

8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 20, 2025 02:12:46 IST

8th Pay Commission: Good news may finally be on the way for Central Government employees and pensioners! The government has recently dropped strong hints that the 8th Pay Commission could be formed soon. If it happens, it will benefit nearly 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners across the country.

When can we expect it? The reports indicates, the 8th Pay Commission might roll out as early as 2026, although there’s a small chance it could be pushed to 2027.

Nothing is officially confirmed yet, but this update is already bringing hope to many families, especially at a time when rising prices are putting pressure on household budgets.

If you’re a government employee or retiree, this could mean better pay, improved allowances, and more financial security in the near future. Stay tuned, an official announcement might just be around the corner!

Government And Employees In Talks: 8th Pay Commission Announcement Expected Soon

Recently, representatives of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) met with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, where they presented their demands. The good news? The minister affirmed that negotiations are underway with the state governments. This implies that we might soon have an official declaration regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

Watch out, government workers and pensioners, you may soon be hearing some good news!

8th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) Revision Expected

In addition to the pay hike, government employees are also awaiting a revision in Dearness Allowance (DA).

  • A 2% DA hike was recently approved based on current inflation data.
  • Experts suggest that the next revision (June–December 2025) may go up to 3%.
  • The announcement is expected in October or November, just ahead of the festive season.

Currently, Central Government employees and pensioners receive DA at 55% of the basic pay.

8th Pay Commission: Minimum Basic Pay Hike Expected

  • The 8th Pay Commission is expected to increase the minimum basic pay.
  • The hike could raise the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000.
  • This increase would provide significant financial relief to employees.
  • The hike is especially important given the rising cost of living.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!

RELATED News

Happyon Launches Gandhinagar Centre, Adding More Smiles to Childhood
Third round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations concludes
Why Is Your Income Tax Refund Delayed This Year? Top 6 Reasons Your ITR Refund Might Be Held Up
Build infrastructure for rupee trades beyond USD-INR pair: RBI Governor Malhotra urges CCIL
Anime India 2025 records a whooping footfall of over 29,000 during India's first ever giant anime event held in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Asia Cup: India skipper Suryakumar's hilarious reply on his batting demotion; snubs Pakistan mention after win
Indore to witness 'Shurpanakha Dahan' on Dussehra, burn effigy of women accused of killing husbands, including Sonam Raghuvanshi
"India can be food basket of world," says Allanasons' Fauzan Alavi
Zubeen Garg And Mon Jai, A Cultural Landmark For Assam
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
"He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music": PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg
Asia Cup: India hold off Oman scare to extend unbeaten run ahead of Pakistan clash
H-1B Visa Fee To Be $100,000 Dollar? Trump’s New Plan Sends Shockwaves Across U.S. And Global Tech Industry
"Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise for Pitroda's remarks": BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari
Indian industry leaders confident of India,UAE achieving target of increasing non-oil, non-precious metals trade to USD 100 billion
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW
8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

QUICK LINKS