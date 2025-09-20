8th Pay Commission Talks Underway; Minimum Pay May Rise To ₹26,000! Here’s Everything You Need To KNOW

8th Pay Commission: Good news may finally be on the way for Central Government employees and pensioners! The government has recently dropped strong hints that the 8th Pay Commission could be formed soon. If it happens, it will benefit nearly 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners across the country.

When can we expect it? The reports indicates, the 8th Pay Commission might roll out as early as 2026, although there’s a small chance it could be pushed to 2027.

Nothing is officially confirmed yet, but this update is already bringing hope to many families, especially at a time when rising prices are putting pressure on household budgets.

If you’re a government employee or retiree, this could mean better pay, improved allowances, and more financial security in the near future. Stay tuned, an official announcement might just be around the corner!

Government And Employees In Talks: 8th Pay Commission Announcement Expected Soon

Recently, representatives of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) met with Union Minister Jitendra Singh, where they presented their demands. The good news? The minister affirmed that negotiations are underway with the state governments. This implies that we might soon have an official declaration regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

Watch out, government workers and pensioners, you may soon be hearing some good news!

8th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance (DA) Revision Expected

In addition to the pay hike, government employees are also awaiting a revision in Dearness Allowance (DA).

A 2% DA hike was recently approved based on current inflation data.

Experts suggest that the next revision (June–December 2025) may go up to 3%.

The announcement is expected in October or November, just ahead of the festive season.

Currently, Central Government employees and pensioners receive DA at 55% of the basic pay.

8th Pay Commission: Minimum Basic Pay Hike Expected

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to increase the minimum basic pay.

The hike could raise the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to ₹26,000.

This increase would provide significant financial relief to employees.

The hike is especially important given the rising cost of living.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!