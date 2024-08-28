Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Adani Group To Establish Cement & Propellant Production Units Worth Rs 3,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

In a major development, Adani Group has announced plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore to establish new facilities in Madhya Pradesh. 

In a major development, Adani Group has announced plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore to establish new facilities in Madhya Pradesh.

CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Karan Adani recently revealed, that the group will set up a cement grinding unit with a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum in Guna, and a state-of-the-art propellant production facility in Shivpuri.

The announcement was made at the 2024 Regional Industrial Conclave in Gwalior, where he addressed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other attendees. Adani praised the significant economic progress in India and highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s role as a model of growth under Chief Minister Yadav’s leadership.

It further noted, that Gwalior is emerging as a key economic hub with its growing tourism, high-quality talent pool, and strategic transportation and trade facilities.

Meanwhile, Adani Group has already invested approximately Rs 18,250 crore in Madhya Pradesh, creating 12,000 jobs across various sectors, including cement, defense, road infrastructure, thermal power, renewable energy, and transmission.

Additionally, Adani announced that its Foundation will establish a jacket production center in Badarwas, which will be entirely operated by women.

(Inputs From ANI)

