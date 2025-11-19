LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: GQG Partners boosted its stake across five Adani Group companies through major block deals, signalling strong conviction in Adani's recovery narrative and attracting fresh market attention to the conglomerate's growth story.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 19, 2025 09:03:44 IST

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: GQG Partners Ups Stake In Five Adani Group Companies, And Here’s Why You Should Care

Ready for a quick market plot twist? Rajiv Jain led GQG Partners just went on a shopping spree, quietly scooping up more shares across five Adani Group giants through a series of BIG BLOCK deals on November 18. And, the number is clear, Major five groups of Adani.

For those watching the Adani-GQG partnership evolve like a high-stakes financial mashup, this move signals one thing, that is Jain clearly isn’t done betting big on the conglomerate’s comeback story. Whether it’s ports, power, green energy, or airports- you name it, GQG is doubling down.

So, dear reader, what do you think? Smart conviction play or bold risk-taking? Either way, the markets noticed- and if you didn’t, well, consider this your nudge.

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals (Nov 18)

Company Shares Bought Price per Share Deal Value Seller
Adani Enterprises 53.42 lakh ₹2,462 ₹1,315.20 crore Reliance Institutional Retirement Trust Series Eleven
Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) 73.17 lakh ₹1,507.6 ₹1,103.14 crore Reliance Trust
Adani Green Energy 77.39 lakh ₹1,088.6 ₹842.53 crore
Adani Power 83.61 lakh ₹153.28 ₹1,281.57 crore
Adani Energy Solutions 53.94 lakh ₹1,021.55 ₹551.08 crore

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: What Are Block Deals?

Block deals refer to large transactions of shares usually worth more than ₹5 crore or 5 lakh shares which occur between two large investors (such as mutual funds, FPIs, or institutions).

These are implemented in a different trading window so as not to disrupt the normal market price of the stock.

In simple terms:

Consider a block deal where two large investors are shaking hands inside the stock exchange without the other market members being shocked by their huge trade.

Key features of block deals:

  • Minimum size of transaction: ₹5 crore.
  • Occur in a special 15-minute window.
  • The price should be within the range of 1 percent of the current price of the stock.
  • Intended to be used by institutional or high-net-worth investors.
  • Helps avoid wide fluctuations in share price.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:01 AM IST
Tags: adaniadani block dealsadani enterprisesadani green energyadani groupAdani Poweradani-energy-solutionsadani-portsgqg partnersrajiv jain

Tags: adaniadani block dealsadani enterprisesadani green energyadani groupAdani Poweradani-energy-solutionsadani-portsgqg partnersrajiv jain

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies
Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies
Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies
Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG's Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

