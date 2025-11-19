Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: GQG Partners Ups Stake In Five Adani Group Companies, And Here’s Why You Should Care

Ready for a quick market plot twist? Rajiv Jain led GQG Partners just went on a shopping spree, quietly scooping up more shares across five Adani Group giants through a series of BIG BLOCK deals on November 18. And, the number is clear, Major five groups of Adani.

For those watching the Adani-GQG partnership evolve like a high-stakes financial mashup, this move signals one thing, that is Jain clearly isn’t done betting big on the conglomerate’s comeback story. Whether it’s ports, power, green energy, or airports- you name it, GQG is doubling down.

So, dear reader, what do you think? Smart conviction play or bold risk-taking? Either way, the markets noticed- and if you didn’t, well, consider this your nudge.

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals (Nov 18)

Company Shares Bought Price per Share Deal Value Seller Adani Enterprises 53.42 lakh ₹2,462 ₹1,315.20 crore Reliance Institutional Retirement Trust Series Eleven Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) 73.17 lakh ₹1,507.6 ₹1,103.14 crore Reliance Trust Adani Green Energy 77.39 lakh ₹1,088.6 ₹842.53 crore — Adani Power 83.61 lakh ₹153.28 ₹1,281.57 crore — Adani Energy Solutions 53.94 lakh ₹1,021.55 ₹551.08 crore —

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: What Are Block Deals?

Block deals refer to large transactions of shares usually worth more than ₹5 crore or 5 lakh shares which occur between two large investors (such as mutual funds, FPIs, or institutions).

These are implemented in a different trading window so as not to disrupt the normal market price of the stock.

In simple terms:

Consider a block deal where two large investors are shaking hands inside the stock exchange without the other market members being shocked by their huge trade.

Key features of block deals:

Minimum size of transaction: ₹5 crore.

Occur in a special 15-minute window.

The price should be within the range of 1 percent of the current price of the stock.

Intended to be used by institutional or high-net-worth investors.

Helps avoid wide fluctuations in share price.

