Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: GQG Partners Ups Stake In Five Adani Group Companies, And Here’s Why You Should Care
Ready for a quick market plot twist? Rajiv Jain led GQG Partners just went on a shopping spree, quietly scooping up more shares across five Adani Group giants through a series of BIG BLOCK deals on November 18. And, the number is clear, Major five groups of Adani.
For those watching the Adani-GQG partnership evolve like a high-stakes financial mashup, this move signals one thing, that is Jain clearly isn’t done betting big on the conglomerate’s comeback story. Whether it’s ports, power, green energy, or airports- you name it, GQG is doubling down.
So, dear reader, what do you think? Smart conviction play or bold risk-taking? Either way, the markets noticed- and if you didn’t, well, consider this your nudge.
GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals (Nov 18)
|Company
|Shares Bought
|Price per Share
|Deal Value
|Seller
|Adani Enterprises
|53.42 lakh
|₹2,462
|₹1,315.20 crore
|Reliance Institutional Retirement Trust Series Eleven
|Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ)
|73.17 lakh
|₹1,507.6
|₹1,103.14 crore
|Reliance Trust
|Adani Green Energy
|77.39 lakh
|₹1,088.6
|₹842.53 crore
|—
|Adani Power
|83.61 lakh
|₹153.28
|₹1,281.57 crore
|—
|Adani Energy Solutions
|53.94 lakh
|₹1,021.55
|₹551.08 crore
|—
GQG Partners – Adani Group Block Deals: What Are Block Deals?
Block deals refer to large transactions of shares usually worth more than ₹5 crore or 5 lakh shares which occur between two large investors (such as mutual funds, FPIs, or institutions).
These are implemented in a different trading window so as not to disrupt the normal market price of the stock.
In simple terms:
Consider a block deal where two large investors are shaking hands inside the stock exchange without the other market members being shocked by their huge trade.
Key features of block deals:
- Minimum size of transaction: ₹5 crore.
- Occur in a special 15-minute window.
- The price should be within the range of 1 percent of the current price of the stock.
- Intended to be used by institutional or high-net-worth investors.
- Helps avoid wide fluctuations in share price.
(With Inputs)
