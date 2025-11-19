Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian Markets Are Looking… well, flat.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,968 at 8:00 AM, up just 9.5 points. Not exactly a rollercoaster, right? If you were hoping for fireworks, you might want to grab a coffee and watch from the sidelines.

Overnight, Wall Street reminded us why it’s always dramatic: Dow Jones fell 1.07%, S&P 500 dropped 0.83%, and Nasdaq slid 1.21%, yep, the Nasdaq is on a five-day losing streak.

Meanwhile, in Asia, it’s a mixed bag: Japan’s Nikkei 225 tried to cheer up with a 0.53% gain, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.48%, and Australia’s ASX200 barely moved.

So what does it mean for India? Today’s market seems cautious, tiptoeing along, with global cues pulling the strings. Are you trading or just watching the market play its slow-motion drama? Either way, it’s a day to stay alert, and maybe enjoy the suspense.

Stocks To Watch Today:

IT & Technology

Infosys : Largest-ever buyback of 100 million shares at ₹1,800/share (Nov 20–26, 2025) worth ₹18,000 crore.

TCS : Selected by NHS Supply Chain for 5-year IT systems and cloud infrastructure support; deploying AI-enabled solutions.

Nucleus Software Exports : Parag Bhise reappointed CEO & Whole-time Director for 2 more years from Apr 1, 2026.

Groww : Price band reduced from 20% to 10% after ~100% surge since listing.

Kaynes Technology India: Motilal Oswal MF sold ~8.16 lakh shares worth ₹489.67 crore.

FMCG

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Record date Dec 5 for Kwality Walls share entitlement (1:1) post demerger; Bobby Parikh appointed Independent Director.

Automobile & Engineering

Azad Engineering : Agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada for aircraft engine components.

Goel Constructions : Secured ₹173.25 crore order from Aditya Birla Group (civil & safety works).

Escorts Kubota : Launched 3rd-gen ride-on rice transplanters (KA6, KA8) across 7 states.

Jamna Auto Industries : Trades ex-dividend.

PPAP Automotive: Trades ex-dividend.

Energy & Utilities

NTPC Green Energy : Part commercial operations started at Khavda-I Solar PV Project; NGEL capacity rises to 7,639.075 MW.

Waaree Energies : IT officials visited offices/facilities; company cooperating.

Mahanagar Gas : Mumbai CNG supply restored after pipeline repair.

Indowind Energy : Trades ex-rights.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) : Trades ex-dividend.

SAIL: F&O ban.

Financials & Investments

Paytm (One 97 Communications) : Societe Generale acquired 3.24 million shares at ₹1,305 (~0.5% stake).

Mphasis : Blackstone sold 1.8 crore shares; mutual funds picked up ~70 lakh shares.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals : Bain Capital affiliate sold 46 lakh shares at ₹1,326/share (~2.4% of paid-up equity).

Akzo Nobel India : HDFC MF bought 3 lakh shares; WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund exited 5.28 lakh shares.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance : Societe Generale acquired 8.7 lakh shares at ₹120.44/share.

BlackBuck: Promoters sold 36 lakh shares (~1.99% stake) to global/domestic investors.

Media & Entertainment

Panorama Studios: Exclusive global Airborne Rights deal (excluding China) for Raid 2, Metro in Dino, The Diplomat.

Construction & Infrastructure

G R Infraprojects : Western Railways EPC project of ₹262.28 crore; appointed date Nov 15.

NBCC (India) : Trades ex-dividend.

Capital Infra Trust: Trades ex-income distribution (InvIT).

IPO / Listing

Tenneco Clean Air India : IPO issue price ₹397/share; grey market premium ₹103 indicates likely listing ~₹500; lists today on NSE & BSE.

Banco Products (India), Capitalnumbers Infotech, Page Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Taparia Tools, Wealth First Portfolio Managers, CARE Ratings: Trades ex-dividend.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own….