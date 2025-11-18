LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist chennai Anmol Bishnoi asia cup 2025 elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Maye Musk overcame financial struggles as a single mother while building a 50-year modeling career. From raising her kids alone to supporting their early ventures, her resilience and late-career success show how courage, hard work, and authenticity can reshape a life.

Maye Musk: A Journey of Strength and Reinvention
Maye Musk: A Journey of Strength and Reinvention

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 18, 2025 20:09:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Maye Musk is the mother of entrepreneur Elon Musk, but she has an inspiring story of her own. Born in 1948 in Canada as Maye Haldeman, she grew up to become both a dietitian and a model. Her career has lasted for more than 50 years, proving that age never has to stop anyone from chasing their dreams.

When she was young, her family moved to South Africa. Her childhood was full of adventure because her parents often took her and her siblings deep into the Kalahari Desert in search of a mythical “Lost City.” These trips taught her to be bold, curious, and confident. Later, she raised her own children  Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca with the same values: stay curious, stay strong, and believe in yourself.

Single Motherhood and Financial Struggle

Maye’s life was tough. After her divorce in 1979, she had to raise her three kids all by herself. She moved from South Africa to Canada, and money was always tight. To keep the family going, she worked as many as five part-time jobs at the same time researching, teaching modeling and nutrition, and running her own dietitian practice.

The family lived in small rented places and kept life simple. When they finally had enough money to buy a few things, the first was a carpet and the second was a computer for Elon, because she wanted her children to learn new things and dream big.

One of her biggest sacrifices came later. She used her savings about $10,000 to help her sons pay rent and cover the early costs of their first company, Zip2. It wasn’t easy for her, but she did it because she believed in them.

Decades of Modeling and Late-Career Bloom

Maye Musk started modeling when she was just 15, and even though money was tight, she never gave up on her career. But the real turning point came in her 50s, when she decided to stop coloring her hair and let it go naturally gray. That bold choice gave her career a new life. She became a symbol of confidence, aging with grace, and staying true to yourself.

Also Read: When Is The Next India vs South Africa Test Match? Date, Time, Venue And Details

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskElon Musk motherMaye Musk

RELATED News

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

ALERTS: PM Kisan 21st Installment To Release TOMORROW; Complete e-KYC To Claim ₹2,000, Check Other Details

Adani Group Joins As Powered By Partner For Inaugural Season Of Indian Pickleball League

Big Ex-Dividend Day: 10 Key Stocks To Watch On November 18

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo And Donald Trump To Finally Meet At White House? Here’s The Latest Update

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Weather Update: Are Chennai Schools Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains? All You Need To Know

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Rohini Acharya Issues Big Statement, Dares Those Accusing Her Of Donating ‘Filthy Kidney’ To Lalu Yadav To Open Debate

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series 2025 Live Streaming: Date, Time, When, and Where to Watch

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Web Streaming Details in India?

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Nowgam Blast Victims, Announces Relief, Calls For Unity

This Is India’s Busiest Railway Station, Has 23 Platforms, Handles Over 600 Trains, It Is Located In…

AWS, Cloudflare, ChatGPT Down, Several Users Face Widespread Outage: Here’s What We Know

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy
Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy
Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy
Who Is Maye Musk, The Fearless Woman Who Raised Elon Musk And Built Her Own Iconic Global Legacy

QUICK LINKS