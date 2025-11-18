When Is The Next India vs South Africa Test Match? Date, Time, Venue And Details

India vs South Africa: First Test Recap- A Tough Day at the Office
Ah so, Kolkata was not exactly a city of dreams for Team India in last visit. The first Test turned into a nightmare on the pitch as South Africa handed India a brutal lesson in cricketing humility. The Proteas’ bowlers danced, swung, and bamboozled our batsmen, leaving them grasping at thin air.
India’s top order? A bit wobbly. Partnerships? Rarely seen. Tailenders tried valiantly, but even their heroics couldn’t patch up the cracks. The scoreboard told the sad story: South Africa controlled the game, and India stumbled to a comprehensive defeat.
Readers, imagine sipping your chai while watching wickets tumble like dominos, it stings, doesn’t it? But despair not! The Barsapara pitch in Guwahati awaits, and it’s a new canvas. Can Team India bounce back? Or will South Africa extend their reign? Only the 2nd Test will tell.
When Is The Next India vs South Africa Test Match?
Cricket fans do not loose hope, get your flags ready! The next India vs South Africa showdown is the 2nd Test of the series, and it kicks off on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Five days of edge-of-your-seat action await, with play starting sharp at 9:00 AM IST daily.
After a heartbreaker in Kolkata, Team India will be desperate to turn the tide, while South Africa is looking to strut its stuff and extend the series lead.
Who will steal the spotlight this time? Grab your chai, settle in, and let the cricket drama unfold!
Where To Watch The India vs South Africa Test Match?
