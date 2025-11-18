LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

India A vs Oman: Indian junior team face a must-win clash against Oman in their final group match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. After an eight-wicket loss to Pakistan A, Jitesh Sharma’s side has slipped into a do-or-die situation for a semi-final berth.

India A face a must-win match vs Oman in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 after a heavy loss to Pakistan A; semi-final spot on the line. Photo: X.
India A face a must-win match vs Oman in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 after a heavy loss to Pakistan A; semi-final spot on the line. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 18, 2025 11:11:00 IST

India A vs Oman Live Streaming: How To Watch IND A vs OMA Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Must-Win Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps & Online

India A Vs Oman: India A enter a do-or-die situation in their final group-stage fixture of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, needing a victory over Oman to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Jitesh Sharma-led side slipped into a must-win scenario after an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan A in their previous outing.

The team had opened their campaign with a dominant win against the UAE but failed to carry that momentum forward. Their latest loss handed Pakistan A a direct berth in the semi-finals, leaving India A and Oman to battle for the remaining spot from the group.

India A Collapse Against Pakistan A, Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Solid Form

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his solid form, top-scoring with 45 against Pakistan A. His dismissal, however, triggered a dramatic collapse. India A were bowled out for 136, a total Pakistan A chased down comfortably with 40 balls left.

The defeat has put pressure on captain Jitesh Sharma, who brings substantial experience from senior T20Is and the IPL. He is expected to deliver both with the bat and as a leader in this crucial contest.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

India’s pace attack also came under the scanner after struggling against Pakistan A’s batting lineup. With a knockout berth on the line, the team will need a complete all-round performance to turn their campaign around.

Match Details: India A vs Oman- Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

When Is India A vs Oman Scheduled? Date & Time: 

Tuesday, November 18, 8 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM)

What is The Venue for India A vs Oman Match?

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Where To Watch India A vs Oman Match?

Live telecast on Sony Sports Network

Where Is India A vs Oman Live Streaming?

Available on the SonyLiv app and website

India A, Oman Squads for Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025

India A Squad:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Oman Squad:

Hammad Mirza (captain), Sufyan Yousaf, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Aryan Bisht, Narayan Saishiv, Zikria Islam, Muzahir Raza, Shafiq Jan, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 11:06 AM IST
