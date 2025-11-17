India vs Pakistan Expected Upcoming Match: Date, Venue, Schedule, Timings & How to Watch

According to reports, the forthcoming T20 match between IND vs Pasan is expected to be held during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026. However, there are presently no confirmed men’s matches between India and Pakistan during the period from November 18, 2025, to the end of 2025. The last men’s match that happened was during the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where the last time both men’s teams played was on November 16, 2025, between India A and Pakistan A in Doha, Qatar. The next major men’s game is anticipated to be around the middle of February 2026 during the ICC T20 World Cup. This event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and likely both teams will play against each other in the group stage.

As you probably know, the last senior men’s clash between India and Pakistan was on 28 September 2025 in Dubai during the Asia Cup finals, when India won by five wickets in claiming their ninth championship. On 5 October 2025, India’s women’s team faced Pakistan in the women’s ODI World Cup in Colombo.

Key Highlights:

The Rising Stars Asia Cup match took place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The next senior men’s match will continue at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, although dates and locations have yet to be confirmed.

The competition between India and Pakistan is always one of the most anticipated matches in cricket globally.

This trend indicates that tournaments are the usual sources of fixtures, as the bilateral series between India and Pakistan are still infrequent because of political issues. The fans all over the world wait eagerly for every tournament when these arch-rivals confront each other on the cricket ground, thus keeping the competitive spirit and excitement alive.