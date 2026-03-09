LIVE TV
Home > Business > Alaukik Group launches campaign with Pratik Gandhi for industrial real estate developer GM Group

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 9, 2026 13:09:13 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 09: Alaukik Group, a leading 360-degree creative agency, has launched a celebrity-led brand campaign featuring renowned actor Pratik Gandhi for Gujarat-based industrial park developer, GM Group. The association marks a significant step in strengthening GM Group’s brand presence and visibility positioning within the industrial real estate sector.

The strategic alliance, conceptualised and executed entirely by Alaukik Group, represents a landmark celebrity integration for GM Group and signals a new phase in industrial real estate branding. The campaign includes the production and shooting of multiple advertisement films featuring Pratik Gandhi, designed to reinforce the company’s brand narrative across platforms.

Recognised for his grounded persona and strong connect with audiences, Pratik Gandhi brings credibility and authenticity to the association. Known for portraying characters rooted in ambition and perseverance, his public image aligns with GM Group’s vision of building trusted, future-ready industrial ecosystems. His roots in Surat further add a natural resonance to the collaboration.

GM Group is a leading industrial park developer with over a decade of experience in developing well-planned industrial parks within Surat’s manufacturing ecosystem. The association with Pratik Gandhi is aimed at enhancing brand recall and strengthening trust among manufacturers, investors, MSMEs and enterprise decision-makers as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Vishnu Paliwal, Co-Founder of GM Group said, “As we expand our footprint, it was important for us to partner with a personality who reflects credibility and strong regional roots. Pratik Gandhi embodies values that resonate with our vision of building industrial ecosystems that support the nation’s growth. This association marks a progressive step in enhancing our brand visibility while reinforcing the trust we have built over the years.”

Sharing the agency’s perspective, Alaukik Desai, Director, Alaukik Group, said, “At Alaukik Group, we approach brand building with a strong focus on strategic alignment and long-term relevance. This association has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure a natural fit between the brand’s vision and the public persona representing it. Pratik Gandhi brings credibility and relatability that align well with GM Group’s positioning and we believe such carefully considered partnerships play a critical role in building meaningful and sustainable brand leadership.”

Alaukik Group specialises in brand strategy and celebrity endorsements, delivering integrated brand solutions through high-quality video production, media execution and advanced, technology-led and AI-enabled capabilities. The agency has in the past executed campaigns featuring prominent celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Yami Gautam, Parineeti Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Gupta and Siddharth Randeria. With an insight-driven approach, the agency partners with brands to build credibility and long-term relevance across markets.

Media Contact

Name: Nihar Rangoonwala & Rohan Aslot

Email: contact@alaukikgroup.com

Phone: +91 63532 02906 & +91 83203 22724

Website: Alaukikgroup.com

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:09 PM IST
‘Paani Pilaane Ka Kaam Hai’: Mohammed Siraj Gives Funny Reply When Asked About His And Kuldeep Yadav’s Role | Watch Video

Apple MacBook Ultra To Debut With OLED Touchscreen Display, M6 Chipset, And Updated Features—Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

RRB Paramedical Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Exam Dates And Download Link Here

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Clip? Think Twice Before You Do That Or You Might Face…

‘Indian Consumers Are Our Overriding Priority’: S Jaishankar Warns West Asia War Could Trigger ‘Serious Supply Chain Disruption’

Crude Oil: Will G7 Nations Release Emergency Reserves To Stabilise Prices? Here’s What We Know

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Advertising Tycoon and Shakun Group MD Killed in BMW Crash on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway — Massive Net Worth, Wife, Career and More

