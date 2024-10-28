Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 Results: Net profit Dips 42.5% To Rs 456 Crore

The company experienced a 42.5% drop in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, largely driven by persistent weakness in pricing and demand within the sector.

Ambuja Cements has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, revealing a substantial decline in net profit. The company experienced a 42.5% drop in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, largely driven by persistent weakness in pricing and demand within the sector. For the quarter in question, Ambuja reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore, a significant decrease from Rs 793 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the profit decline, net sales for the Adani Group-promoted company showed a modest increase, rising by 1.2% year-on-year to reach Rs 7,516 crore. However, this slight revenue growth was insufficient to offset the challenges faced in profitability. The results highlight the ongoing difficulties in the cement industry, where fluctuating prices and subdued demand continue to impact financial performance. Ambuja Cements’ results reflect broader trends in the sector, emphasizing the need for strategic adjustments to navigate these market conditions effectively.

