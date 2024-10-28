Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 Results: Net profit Dips 42.5% To Rs 456 Crore

The company experienced a 42.5% drop in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, largely driven by persistent weakness in pricing and demand within the sector.

Ambuja Cements Q2FY25 Results: Net profit Dips 42.5% To Rs 456 Crore

Ambuja Cements has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, revealing a substantial decline in net profit. The company experienced a 42.5% drop in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders, largely driven by persistent weakness in pricing and demand within the sector. For the quarter in question, Ambuja reported a net profit of Rs 456 crore, a significant decrease from Rs 793 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the profit decline, net sales for the Adani Group-promoted company showed a modest increase, rising by 1.2% year-on-year to reach Rs 7,516 crore. However, this slight revenue growth was insufficient to offset the challenges faced in profitability. The results highlight the ongoing difficulties in the cement industry, where fluctuating prices and subdued demand continue to impact financial performance. Ambuja Cements’ results reflect broader trends in the sector, emphasizing the need for strategic adjustments to navigate these market conditions effectively.

MUST READ: Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 Results: Net profit Jumps 168% To Rs 3,593 Crore

Filed under

Ambuja Cements Q2FY25
Advertisement

Also Read

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

Govt Report Maintains Economic Growth Forecast But Flags Global Risks

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

‘Spirit Of The Tempest’: How India’s First Indigenous Fighter Jet Came Into Being

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Gold Prices Drop Continues In Global And Local Markets

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New Bottle’

Vijay Launches His Party, DMK Calls It Copycat, AIADMK Says ‘Old Wine in a New...

Entertainment

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Here’s How John Wick’s Emotional Core Helped Shape John Wick

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

Is Sai Pallavi Getting Boycotted On X? Here’s Why #boycottsaipallavi Is Trending

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

When Is Karan Arjun Re-Releasing In Theatres? Rakesh Roshan Teases Fans With Movie’s First-Ever Teaser

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox