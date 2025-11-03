Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

ED Knocks On Anil Ambani’s Door, ₹3,000 Crore Assets Seized, Bad Luck Follows The ‘Other Ambani’
Anil Ambani just can’t seem to catch a break. Once touted as one of India’s richest men, the Elder Ambani now finds himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
In yet another blow, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has swooped in and attached assets worth more than massive ₹3,000 crore linked to the Reliance Group Chairman.
This action is due to part of a money laundering probe against his group companies, even extends to his plush Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai, proving that this time, trouble has quite literally entered his home.
Adding to the fued. the federal agency has issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering residential and commercial properties across multiple Reliance entities.
For a man who once ruled the business world, Anil Ambani’s fall from grace has been steep, from declaring bankruptcy to now facing fresh probes. The headlines, it seems, just won’t leave him alone.
