LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror astronomy BJP WestBengal
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

Anil Ambani faces another massive blow as the ED attaches ₹3,000 crore worth of assets in a ₹17,000 crore money laundering probe, tightening the noose on his troubled Reliance empire.

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again
Anil Ambani In Trouble Again

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 3, 2025 13:56:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

ED Knocks On Anil Ambani’s Door, ₹3,000 Crore Assets Seized, Bad Luck Follows The ‘Other Ambani’

Anil Ambani just can’t seem to catch a break. Once touted as one of India’s richest men, the Elder Ambani now finds himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In yet another blow, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has swooped in and attached assets worth more than massive ₹3,000 crore linked to the Reliance Group Chairman.

This action is due to part of a money laundering probe against his group companies, even extends to his plush Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai, proving that this time, trouble has quite literally entered his home.

Adding to the fued. the federal agency has issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering residential and commercial properties across multiple Reliance entities.

For a man who once ruled the business world, Anil Ambani’s fall from grace has been steep, from declaring bankruptcy to now facing fresh probes. The headlines, it seems, just won’t leave him alone.

Anil Ambani’s Properties Across Multiple Cities Attached

  • A plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi has been attached.
  • Multiple other assets across Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai, and East Godavari have also been seized.
  • The total value of the attached assets stands at ₹3,084 crore, according to official sources.

Case Linked To Reliance Home Finance And Commercial Finance

The alleged money laundering scandal of Reliance Group of Anil Ambani dates back to the case of diversion of funds by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL). Yes Bank spent almost ₹5,000 crore in the two companies between 2017 and 2019, ₹2,965 crore in RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL. However, these investments became non-performing towards the end of 2019, and more than ₹3,300 crore is yet to be paid.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) accuses that the money was diverted and laundered via shell companies, further complicating the predicament of the debt-laden group and bringing an even tighter band around the neck of an already troubled empire of Anil Ambani.

₹17,000 Crore Web Of Woes: ED Tightens Noose Around Anil Ambani’s Empire

The story on the Anil Ambani-debted empire has only increased. It has even led to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the so-called financial anomalies and loan transfers worth an inconceivable ₹17,000 crore, a figure that even billionaires would shudder.

The case that involves several Reliance Group firms such as Reliance Infrastructure is another addition to the long history of financial trouble that Ambani has had.

The businessman was grilled by the ED in August, it is said, shortly after sleuths had raided 35 locales associated with more than 50 corporations and 25 men in Mumbai. What was behind this high-voltage money trail?

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, the fuse that exploded in the already unstable empire of Ambani.

(With Inputs)
Also Read: CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani
First published on: Nov 3, 2025 1:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anil AmbaniEnforcement Directorate

RELATED News

Psychologist Dr. Harshmeet Arora Guests on Vishal Malhotra’s Podcast to Discuss Mental Health

Tesla Faces Sharp Decline in Sweden as New Registrations Drop 88.7% in October

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

Young Filmmaker Isha Chhabra from the USA Impresses with Her New Music Video Gulistan Chale — Music by A.R. Rahman

LATEST NEWS

Vreels: Why This Next-Gen App Is Going Viral – Could It Beat TikTok and Instagram?

Numerology Horoscope Today, (03 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Have Close Relationship With A Female Member At Work

BCCI’s Prize Money For Indian Women’s Team Highlights Cricket’s Unequal Pay Reality, How Much Did Men’s Team Get?

20-Year-Old Student Brutally Gang-Raped In Coimbatore, City In Shock As Police Launch Urgent Investigation

Horrific Jaipur Accident: 10 Killed, More Than 40 Injured After Drunk Dumper Driver Rams Into Vehicles On Highway

Bengaluru Horror: Techie Throws Chili Powder, Beats Manager to Death With Dumbbell in Office Fight

“On November 14, Parties Of Rahul And Lalu Will Be Completely Wiped Out”: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Is China Secretly Conducting Nuclear Tests? Beijing Calls Out Donald Trump’s Accusations: ‘Our Strategy Is Defensive’

High-Drama At Bijnor Wedding: Huge Fight Between Groom, Bride’s Sides Over Fried Chicken

Meet Mukund Agiwal: The Young Achiever Who Secured All-India Rank 1 in CA Final

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?
Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?
Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?
Anil Ambani In Trouble Again? ED Attaches ₹3,000 Crore Worth Of Assets- Is The ‘Other Ambani’ Finally Running Out Of Luck?

QUICK LINKS