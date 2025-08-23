LIVE TV
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani

CBI has filed a case against Reliance Communications for a ₹2,000 crore bank fraud involving SBI. Searches are underway at RCOM premises, with the investigation expanding into Anil Ambani’s role.

Anul Ambni Summoned By ED
ED Inquires Anil Ambani For Nine Hours In A 17,000-Cr Loan Fraud Case

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 23, 2025 12:36:38 IST

CBI Files Case Against Reliance Communications Over ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Reliance Communications (RCOM) and begun searches at its premises on Saturday. This action is part of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud that reportedly caused a loss of over ₹2,000 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI). The searches are also being conducted at locations linked to Anil Ambani, the Promoter Director of RCOM, according to officials.

Fraud Classification and Investigation Details

The fraud was officially classified on June 13, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and the bank’s Board-approved policies on fraud classification, reporting, and management. The Ministry of Finance, through Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, mentioned in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last month that the bank had formally reported the fraud to the RBI on June 24, 2025. The bank is also in the process of lodging a formal complaint with the CBI.

This ongoing investigation highlights the increasing scrutiny on financial irregularities and the enforcement actions taken by Indian authorities to protect public sector banks and maintain financial discipline. The CBI’s search and probe at RCOM’s premises are expected to continue in the coming days.

(With Inputs From PTI)

