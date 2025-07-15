LIVE TV
Home > Business > Anthem Biosciences IPO Crosses 100% Subscription: Should You Worry About Missing Out?

Anthem Biosciences IPO Crosses 100% Subscription: Should You Worry About Missing Out?

Anthem Biosciences' ₹3,395 crore IPO was fully subscribed by Day 2, with strong interest from non-institutional investors (2.74x). Retail and QIB segments showed moderate response. The IPO runs from July 14–16, 2025, with shares priced at ₹540–₹570. Anthem, founded in 2006, is a Bengaluru-based CRAMS firm serving global pharmaceutical clients with integrated drug research and manufacturing services.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Limited has been fully subscribed on Day 2. The offer is attracting investor interest across all the segments. (Photo: Social)

Last Updated: July 15, 2025 14:50:50 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Limited has been fully subscribed on Day 2. The offer is attracting investor interest across all the segments. The public issue was of ₹3,395 crore, which opened on July 14, 2025 and will remain open for bidding until July 16, 2025.

Subscription Status on Day 2

As of the second day of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 1.13 times overall. Key subscription data includes:
•    Retail Investors: 0.87x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.37x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 2.74x

The strong demand from NIIs indicates growing confidence in the company’s long-term prospects, even as institutional buying remains in early stages.

The details about the IPO are hereunder:

•    Price Band Per Share: ₹540–₹570 
•    Minimum Investment Required: ₹14,040
•    Lot size: 26 shares
•    Maximum Lot: 13 
•    Bid Opening Date: July 14, 2025
•    Bid Closing Date: July 16, 2025
•    Allotment date: July 17, 2025
•    Listing Date: July 21, 2025

Anthem Biosciences Limited -Company Background

Anthem Biosciences Limited operates as a Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization serving pharmaceutical companies, globally. The company provides end-to-end drug development and manufacturing services to its clients.

The company was founded in 2006 and has it headquarter in Bangalore. Anthem Biosciences Limited is driven by innovation and technology, focused on contract research, development, and manufacturing.

The company operates in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. It is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities.

Anthem Biosciences’ clients include innovation-focused emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies that operate globally.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Before making any investment, conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor.)

