Anthem Biosciences IPO Over Subscribed Last Day: Should You Worry About Missing Out?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anthem Biosciences Limited is oversubscribed on Day 3. The offer is attracting investor interest across all the segments, Retails, QIBs, and NIIs. The public issue was of ₹3,395 crore, which opened on July 14, 2025 and will close today, July 16, 2025.

Subscription Status on Day 3.

As of the third day of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 11.25 times. Key subscription data includes:

• Retail Investors: 3.86x

• Retail Employees: 4.55x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 11.88x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 27.79x

The strong demand from Non Institutional Investors indicates growing confidence in the company’s long-term prospects, even as institutional buying remains in early stages.

The details about the IPO are hereunder:

• Price Band Per Share: ₹540–₹570

• Minimum Investment Required: ₹14,040

• Lot size: 26 shares

• Maximum Lot: 13

• Bid Opening Date: July 14, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: July 16, 2025

• Allotment date: July 17, 2025

• Listing Date: July 21, 2025

Company Background

Anthem Biosciences Limited operates as a Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization serving pharmaceutical companies, globally. The company provides end-to-end drug development and manufacturing services to its clients.

The company was founded in 2006 and has it headquarter in Bangalore. Anthem Biosciences Limited is driven by innovation and technology, focused on contract research, development, and manufacturing.

The company operates in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. It is one of the few companies in India with integrated New Chemical Entity (NCE) and New Biological Entity (NBE) capabilities.

Anthem Biosciences’ clients include innovation-focused emerging biotech and large pharmaceutical companies that operate globally.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Before making any investment, conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor.)

Also Read: Indian IPO Season Returns With A Bang Despite Global Challenges- IPOs That Are Stealing The Spotlight