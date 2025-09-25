LIVE TV
indian cricket team Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!

Atlanta Electricals Limited IPO saw a huge oversubscription on the final day, September 24, 2025 of its IPO subscription. The Initial Public Offering was launched on September 22, 2025 and was oversubscribed to 70.63 times.

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 25, 2025 14:19:21 IST

Atlanta Electricals Limited IPO saw a huge demand on the final day of its IPO subscription, September 24, 2025. The Initial Public Offering of the company was launched on September 22, 2025, with a projection to add Rs.687.34 crore, including Rs.400 crore of fresh issue and Rs.287.34 crore Offer for Sale (OFS). The issue was opened on September 22, 2025 and was oversubscribed to 70.63 times. 

Atlanta Electricals Limited IPO: Subscription Details by Category (Final Day, Day 3) 

•    Total Subscription: 70.63x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 194.92x
•    Non Institutional Investors (NIIs): 54.20x
•    Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 10.42x
•    Retail (Employees): 3.29x

Atlanta Electricals Limited IPO: Key IPO Details
•    Price Band: Rs.718- Rs.754 
•    IPO Opens: September 22, 2025 
•    IPO Closes: September 24, 2025 
•    Date of Allotment: September 25, 2025 
•    Refunds Starts Date: September 26, 2025 
•    Shares Credited to Demat: September 26, 2025 
•    Date of Listing: September 29, 2025 (on BSE & NSE) 

How to check your IPO application Status through NSE and BSE platforms: –

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!

Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!
Atlanta Electricals IPO Allotment Status: Will You Get The Shares? Step-by-Step Guide To Check Your Status!

QUICK LINKS