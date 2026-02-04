Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26: Net Profit Dips 6%, Shares Steady at ₹963.80 Amid Growth and Market Caution

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 Consolidated Performance
Bajaj Finance showed mixed signals in Q3 FY26, delivering a 6% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹3,977.85 crore, even as total revenue jumped 17.63% to ₹21,213.89 crore, proof that growth doesn’t always equal instant profit. The numbers reflect the combined performance of Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinserc), Snapwork Technologies, and Pennant Technologies, giving investors a full view of the diversified empire. The company experienced revenue growth that reached exceptional levels, while its profits suffered due to strategic provisioning and one-off expenses, showing shareholders that industry leaders need to maintain a balance between business growth and financial responsibility. Investors should watch this space closely.
