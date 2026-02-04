LIVE TV
Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26: Net Profit Dips 6%, Shares Steady at ₹963.80 Amid Growth and Market Caution

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26: Net Profit Dips 6%, Shares Steady at ₹963.80 Amid Growth and Market Caution

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 showed mixed signals: net profit fell 6% to ₹4,066 crore despite 17.63% revenue growth. Shares steadied at ₹963.80, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid strong operational metrics.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 4, 2026 12:35:25 IST

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 Consolidated Performance

Bajaj Finance showed mixed signals in Q3 FY26, delivering a 6% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹3,977.85 crore, even as total revenue jumped 17.63% to ₹21,213.89 crore, proof that growth doesn’t always equal instant profit. The numbers reflect the combined performance of Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinserc), Snapwork Technologies, and Pennant Technologies, giving investors a full view of the diversified empire. The company experienced revenue growth that reached exceptional levels, while its profits suffered due to strategic provisioning and one-off expenses, showing shareholders that industry leaders need to maintain a balance between business growth and financial responsibility. Investors should watch this space closely.

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 Profit Breakdown: PBT Surges but Exceptional Charges Trim Net Gains

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26 Key Metrics: Growth, Efficiency, and Strong Capital Position

Metric Q3 FY26 Q3 FY25 / Previous Change / Notes
Net Interest Income (NII) ₹11,317 crore ₹9,382 crore +21% YoY
Operating Expenses / Net Total Income 32.8% 33.1% Improved efficiency
New Loans Booked 13.90 million 12.06 million +15% YoY
AUM before Accelerated ECL Provision ₹485,883 crore ₹398,043 crore +22% (+₹23,622 crore)
Gross NPA 1.21% 1.12% Slight increase
Net NPA 0.47% 0.48% Improved slightly
Provisioning Coverage Ratio (Stage 3) 61% Maintained coverage
CRAR (including Tier-II) 21.45% Strong capital adequacy
Tier-I Capital 20.60% Solid buffer

Bajaj Finance Share Price Steadies at ₹963.80 Amid Market Caution

Bajaj Finance shares are maintaining their suspenseful effect on investors. The stock, which closed at ₹962.15 on BSE, reached ₹963.80 by 12:30 PM after decreasing by ₹0.60, representing a 0.062% drop. The financial institution operates at its normal capacity while showing positive signs of growth according to its operational performance metrics.

(With Input)
Also Read: AI Jitters Shake IT Giants: Wipro, Infosys, TCS Plunge as Anthropic AI Triggers ‘SaaSpocalypse,’ Sparking
First published on: Feb 4, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Bajaj Finance Q3 FY26: Net Profit Dips 6%, Shares Steady at ₹963.80 Amid Growth and Market Caution

