Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Bank may remain closed in some states on May 9, 2026 on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday schedule for banks exists because each state establishes its own specific bank holiday schedule which customers must check before visiting a branch. The normal operations of online banking and ATM services will proceed without interruptions.

Are Banks Open or Close on 9 May 2026 on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti?

Since May 9 falls on the second Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed. As per RBI guidelines, bank stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month along with all Sunday and notified public holidays by the RBI.

However, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services during the holiday.

Banks Open on May 9 2026

Most banks in India operate during the same working hours, but each bank has its own specific schedule. Banks like SBI, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank generally remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank usually operate between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM, though some branches may close by 3:30 PM.

Bank of Baroda branches often have slightly longer working hours, staying open from around 9:45 AM to 4:45 PM or even up to 5 PM in some locations. Meanwhile, Canara Bank branches generally function from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

RBI Calendar Holiday List

Date Day Holiday Cities/States Where Banks Are Closed May 1, 2026 Friday Maharashtra Day / Buddha Purnima / May Day / Pandit Raghunath Murmu Jayanti Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada May 3, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All over India May 9, 2026 Saturday Rabindranath Tagore’s Birth Anniversary (2nd Saturday) Kolkata May 10, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All over India May 16, 2026 Saturday Sikkim Statehood Day Gangtok May 17, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All over India May 23, 2026 Saturday 4th Saturday All over India May 24, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All over India May 26, 2026 Tuesday Kazi Nazrul Islam Birth Anniversary Agartala May 27, 2026 Wednesday Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) / Eid-uz-Zuha Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada May 28, 2026 Thursday Bakrid (Eid-Uz-Zuha) Belapur, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Nagpur, Srinagar May 31, 2026 Sunday Weekly Holiday All over India

Also Read: Gold Price Today, 9 May 2026: Dubai Leads As India And Global Markets Stay Steady; Check Rates in Your City Now!