Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Bank may remain closed in some states on May 9, 2026 on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday schedule for banks exists because each state establishes its own specific bank holiday schedule which customers must check before visiting a branch. The normal operations of online banking and ATM services will proceed without interruptions.
Are Banks Open or Close on 9 May 2026 on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti?
Since May 9 falls on the second Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed. As per RBI guidelines, bank stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month along with all Sunday and notified public holidays by the RBI.
However, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services during the holiday.
Banks Open on May 9 2026
Most banks in India operate during the same working hours, but each bank has its own specific schedule. Banks like SBI, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank generally remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank usually operate between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM, though some branches may close by 3:30 PM.
Bank of Baroda branches often have slightly longer working hours, staying open from around 9:45 AM to 4:45 PM or even up to 5 PM in some locations. Meanwhile, Canara Bank branches generally function from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.
RBI Calendar Holiday List
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Cities/States Where Banks Are Closed
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May 1, 2026
|
Friday
|
Maharashtra Day / Buddha Purnima / May Day / Pandit Raghunath Murmu Jayanti
|
Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|
May 3, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
All over India
|
May 9, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Rabindranath Tagore’s Birth Anniversary (2nd Saturday)
|
Kolkata
|
May 10, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
All over India
|
May 16, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Sikkim Statehood Day
|
Gangtok
|
May 17, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
All over India
|
May 23, 2026
|
Saturday
|
4th Saturday
|
All over India
|
May 24, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
All over India
|
May 26, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Kazi Nazrul Islam Birth Anniversary
|
Agartala
|
May 27, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) / Eid-uz-Zuha
|
Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|
May 28, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Bakrid (Eid-Uz-Zuha)
|
Belapur, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Nagpur, Srinagar
|
May 31, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
All over India
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.