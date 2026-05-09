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Home > Business News > Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Bank may remain closed in some states on May 9, 2026 on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Bank Holiday on May 9 2026. Photo: AI
Bank Holiday on May 9 2026. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 10:01 IST

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Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Bank Holiday Today: Bank may remain closed in some states on May 9, 2026 on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday schedule for banks exists because each state establishes its own specific bank holiday schedule which customers must check before visiting a branch. The normal operations of online banking and ATM services will proceed without interruptions. 

Are Banks Open or Close on 9 May 2026 on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti?

Since May 9 falls on the second Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed. As per RBI guidelines, bank stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays every month along with all Sunday and notified public holidays by the RBI. 

However, customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services during the holiday. 

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Banks Open on May 9 2026 

Most banks in India operate during the same working hours, but each bank has its own specific schedule. Banks like SBI, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank generally remain open from 10 AM to 4 PM. 

Private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank usually operate between 9:30 AM and 4:30 PM, though some branches may close by 3:30 PM. 

Bank of Baroda branches often have slightly longer working hours, staying open from around 9:45 AM to 4:45 PM or even up to 5 PM in some locations. Meanwhile, Canara Bank branches generally function from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. 

RBI Calendar Holiday List 

Date

Day

Holiday

Cities/States Where Banks Are Closed

May 1, 2026

Friday

Maharashtra Day / Buddha Purnima / May Day / Pandit Raghunath Murmu Jayanti

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

May 3, 2026

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All over India

May 9, 2026

Saturday

Rabindranath Tagore’s Birth Anniversary (2nd Saturday)

Kolkata

May 10, 2026

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All over India

May 16, 2026

Saturday

Sikkim Statehood Day

Gangtok

May 17, 2026

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All over India

May 23, 2026

Saturday

4th Saturday

All over India

May 24, 2026

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All over India

May 26, 2026

Tuesday

Kazi Nazrul Islam Birth Anniversary

Agartala

May 27, 2026

Wednesday

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) / Eid-uz-Zuha

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada

May 28, 2026

Thursday

Bakrid (Eid-Uz-Zuha)

Belapur, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Nagpur, Srinagar

May 31, 2026

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

All over India

Also Read: Gold Price Today, 9 May 2026: Dubai Leads As India And Global Markets Stay Steady; Check Rates in Your City Now! 

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Tags: are bank open or closedBank HolidayBank holiday on 9 may 2026Bank Holiday Todayis bank open todayrabindranath tagore jayantiRBI holiday calendar

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Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List
Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List
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