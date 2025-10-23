LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster Bihar Elections Hyderabad Man In Russian Army Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bengaluru crime update Anna Chapman CBI Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 12:23:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders

By Ozan Ergenay (Reuters) -BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) said on Thursday it expected fourth-quarter sales to rise compared to the previous one as demand for AI-related data centre applications boosts bookings. The Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier makes the world's most accurate hybrid bonding tool, a critical instrument that top chipmakers such as Nvidia, Broadcom and TSMC are looking to adopt. Besi said it would start a new 60-million-euro ($70 million) share buyback programme, after it completed a previous 100-million-euro one in October. It expects revenue to increase by 15% to 25% in the fourth quarter, after it fell 15.3% year-on-year to 132.7 million euros in the third.  Revenue was hit by continued weakness in mainstream assembly markets, particularly for mobile and automotive applications, and lower hybrid bonding revenue, Besi CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement. Still, its third-quarter orders rose 15.1% to 174.7 million euros, helped by an increase in bookings by Asian subcontractors for data centre and photonics applications, it said. The better outlook reflects higher demand from the industry's leading artificial intelligence players, Blickman said. Chip makers and material suppliers have been under pressure by slower than expected recovery in inventory levels by customers, as AI chip demand only partially offset weakness in the sector for automotive, PC and memory chips. Earlier this month, TSMC, the world's biggest producer of advanced chips, raised its full-year revenue forecast on a bullish outlook for spending on AI, after posting a record profit that blew past market estimates. Besi also said it expected fourth-quarter gross margin to come between 61% and 63%, compared with 62.2% in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Roche raises guidance even after weak dollar weighs on sales

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

China and US 'just flexing muscles' over critical metals, BHP chair says

Dollar edges up ahead of CPI, trade news; yen slips

BHP flags 'difficult decisions' ahead for Australian metallurgical coal business

LATEST NEWS

School Holidays On Chhath Puja 2025: Check Full List of State-Wise Holidays in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi & More

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Rybakina downs Fernandez at Pan Pacific Open to set up Mboko clash

Prabhas’ 46th Birthday Surprise: ‘Fauzi’ Unveiled, Promises Epic Pre-Independence Soldier Saga Full Of Thrills

Blanckanvas Media Lights Up the City with a Dazzling Diwali Celebration

SNB MINUTES: HOWEVER, UNCERTAINTY REMAINS HIGH.

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale 

Where Is ‘Torenza’? Woman’s Viral JFK Airport Video Sparks Parallel Dimension Theories

Dassault Systemes cuts annual revenue outlook, sees AI boost from 2026

Big Update On Air Travel: This Item Could Be Restricted On Flights Soon, It Is…

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders
Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders
Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders
Besi sees revenue growth in fourth quarter helped by strong orders
QUICK LINKS