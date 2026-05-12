Top 7 Best Economy Class Airlines In 2026 Ranked — Which Carrier Took The Top Spot?

If you are planning long-haul travel in 2026, your economy class experience may be more important than ever.

Let’s face it – most travellers are not booking business-class tickets. But that’s not to say passengers are willing to endure cramped seats, bad food and exhausting overnight flights anymore. As international travel bounces back and the price of airfare remains high, travellers are much more picky about which airline they select – even when flying economy.

That is where the latest Skytrax World’s Best Economy Class Airline rankings for 2025 come into focus for flyers travelling this year.

The globally recognised airline and airport rating platform evaluated what genuinely impacts passenger comfort during long journeys: legroom, seat pitch, recline, headrest comfort, inflight entertainment, cabin design, food quality and overall onboard experience.

Here are the airlines that are making economy class feel a lot less “economy” and more “premium.”

Cathay Pacific Airways (Image: Reuters)

1. Cathay Pacific Airways — The Economy Airline That Keeps Winning

Frequent flyers say it’s not hard to see why Cathay Pacific has claimed the top spot once again.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has a history of making long-haul economy flights less punishing. Passengers often commend the airline for its ergonomic seats, quieter cabin design and thoughtful touches such as adjustable headrests and comfortable seat spacing.

And yes, the food gets discussed, too.

Cathay’s economy passengers enjoy award-winning inflight entertainment, Bluetooth audio streaming, quality dining and even Häagen-Dazs ice cream on some routes. And that combination saw Cathay Pacific win Skytrax’s World’s Best Economy Class award in 2024 and 2025.

Qatar Airways (Image: Reuters)

2. Qatar Airways — Premium Feel Without A Premium Ticket

Qatar Airways remains among the top of the global aviation rankings – and economy passengers are a big reason for that success.

The airline is known for its roomy seating, lots of legroom and one of the best entertainment systems in the sky. Its Oryx One platform offers nearly 8,000 entertainment titles, including films, TV shows, games and music.

Passengers also rave about the onboard meals, free drinks and soft-cushioned seats with adjustable headrests that Qatar provides.

In simple terms? Qatar makes economy passengers feel looked after.

Singapore Airlines (Image: Reuters)

3. Singapore Airlines — Still One Of The Most Reliable Economy Experiences

Singapore Airlines remains one of the world’s most trusted airline brands – especially for long international flights.

The airline’s economy class stands out for clean cabins, attentive crew service and consistently good food. Frequent flyers often say that Singapore Airlines never makes economy passengers feel “less important.”

KrisFlyer members will also receive complimentary Wi-Fi, ergonomic seats, entertainment systems with HD touchscreen screens and USB charging ports in the economy cabins.

And yes the desserts still get rave reviews by passengers.

ANA All Nippon Airways (Image: Reuters)

4. ANA All Nippon Airways – Punctuality, Comfort and Japanese Hospitality

ANA is now one of the most popular airlines for international travellers.

The Japanese carrier is known for its ultra-clean cabins, its disciplined service standards and surprisingly generous seating. ANA’s intercontinental flights usually have seat pitches of 33-34 inches, plus USB charging, Bluetooth audio connectivity and large entertainment screens.

But the hospitality is what really shines through.

ANA’s service is often described by passengers as calm, efficient and detail-orientated in much the same way as Japan’s customer-service culture in general.

Japan Airlines (Image: Reuters)

5. Japan Airlines – Economy Seats – A feeling of spaciousness

Japan Airlines has been working on passenger comfort for years now, and travellers are starting to notice.

The award-winning JAL Sky Wider seats feature wider armrest spacing and more legroom than the industry average. The airline is also putting a lot of emphasis on the in-flight dining experience, partnering with well-known Japanese restaurants and brands to curate the food served on board.

Passengers also get to enjoy personal entertainment screens, power outlets and one of the smoothest boarding experiences in the world airline industry.

Japan Airlines often feels much more peaceful and less hectic if you are a tired or nervous traveller.

EVA Air (Image: Reuters)

6. EVA Air – The Underrated Choice of Frequent Flyers

EVA Air may not be as headline-grabbing as the larger Middle Eastern-based airlines, but it has a loyal band of frequent flyers.

The Taiwan-based airline has built up a loyal customer base through comfortable seats, memory-foam cushions, good food and reliable service quality.

Long-haul passengers especially enjoy the airline’s reclining seat design, the free drinks and the quick cabin service on Asia-US routes.

EVA Air is a best-kept secret in the aviation industry for many travellers.

Emirates (Image: Reuters)

7. Emirates – The King of the Skies Entertainment

Emirates rounds out the list and is also one of the world’s most recognisable airline brands.

Emirates is known for its luxurious cabins, but the economy experience is still one of the best in the world. Passengers enjoy plenty of recline, free multicourse meals and access to the airline’s legendary “ice” entertainment system with more than 6,500 channels.

The airline’s modern fleet, onboard Wi-Fi, and comfortable seating still make it one of the most preferred choices for long-haul travellers worldwide.

Why These Rankings Are More Critical Than Ever

In 2026, economy class isn’t just the “cheap seat” on the back of the plane.

It’s become one of the biggest battlegrounds for loyalty among airlines. For passengers spending 8, 10 or even 14 hours in the air, things like legroom, seat cushioning and food quality are far more important than flashy marketing.

And honestly? If you’re going to spend half a day on a plane, a comfortable headrest and decent legroom suddenly become priceless.