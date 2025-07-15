Bhagyathara BT-11 Lottery Result OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Lucky Draw Declared– How To Check The Full Winners List

The Bhagyathara Lottery No. BT-11 Result was out on July 14, 2025. The winners were announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The popular Monday draw attracted high participation. Results are now available for the general public to download. Conducted under government regulation, the Bhagyathara Lottery is known for its fairness and life-changing prize potential.

Bhagyathara Lottery results were declared on the official site of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This Monday draw, held on July 14, 2025, continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited events for lottery enthusiasts across the state.

The Bhagyathara Lottery offers a potentially life-changing opportunity to thousands of participants who rely on the contest.

This result update is crucial for those who are participating in the Bhagyathara Lottery, have registered for upcoming draws, or are eager to stay informed about the latest outcomes.

Draw Name: Bhagyathara BT-11

State: Kerala

Draw Date: July 14, 2025

Draw Time: 3:00 PM

Where to Check or Download the Result?

You can either download the list from the official Kerala Government Lottery portal or check it from here:

Bhagyathara Lottery No. BT-11 Result (Page 1)



Bhagyathara Lottery No. BT-11 Result (Page 2)

Bhagyathara Lottery No. BT-11 Result (Page 3)

Bhagyathara Lottery No. BT-11 Result (Page 4)

