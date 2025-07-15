LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Business > Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-476 results on July 15, 2025, at 3:00 PM. The popular Tuesday lottery offers a top prize of ₹1 crore and attracts strong participation. Results are available on the official lottery website. Winners must verify tickets via the Kerala Gazette and claim prizes within 90 days.

Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially declared the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-476 Result at 3:00 PM today. The highly expected Tuesday draw received significant public participation across the state. (Photo: Social)
Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially declared the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-476 Result at 3:00 PM today. The highly expected Tuesday draw received significant public participation across the state. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 17:25:07 IST

Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially declared the Sthree Sakthi Lottery No. SS-476 Result at 3:00 PM today. The highly expected Tuesday draw received significant public participation across the state.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery, regulated by the state government, continues to offer transparent draws with major winning opportunities, including a bumper first prize of ₹1 crore.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery results for today’s 3:00 PM draw have been released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This Tuesday draw remains one of the most popular weekly lotteries draws among Kerala lottery enthusiasts. Due to its consistent prize payouts and government oversight the lottery has gained its momentum.

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery provides a platform for thousands of citizens to try their luck in hopes of winning life-changing cash prizes.

This result update is essential for participants of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery, those registered for upcoming draws, or anyone tracking the latest Kerala lottery results.

Today’s Sthree Sakthi Lottery Details (July 15, 2025) :

Draw Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-476
State: Kerala
Draw Date: July 15, 2025
Draw Time: 3:00 PM

Where to Check or Download the Result?

You can download the complete winners list from the official Kerala Government Lottery portal.
Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit winning tickets within 90 days of the draw date.

The next Sthree Sakthi draw is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

For more updates on upcoming Kerala lottery results, keep visiting the official site or follow trusted news sources.

Also Read: Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 14-07-2025: DEAR DWARKA, BLITZEN, And FINCH Prizes Await Winners

Tags: Kerala Lotterylottery

More News

Who Is Daniel Martindale? American Who Aided Russia in Ukraine Gets Russian Citizenship
School Assembly News Headlines July 16, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Lucknow Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi And Other News Updates
5 Life Lessons Cricket Fans Can Learn From India’s Lord’s Heartbreak
NASA Site Won’t Host Key Climate Assessments As Trump Administration Reverses Plans: Report
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Indian Army Defamation Case: Know Other Defamation Cases Filed Against Him
HDFC Life Q1 Result: Company Posts Rs 546 Crore Net Profit in Q1FY26, Marking 14.5% YoY Growth
India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?
Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?
Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?
Sthree Sakthi SS-476 Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025 OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Tuesday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM, Want To Check Winner’s List?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?