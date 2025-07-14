Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 14-07-2025: DEAR DWARKA, BLITZEN, And FINCH Prizes Await Winners

The Nagaland State Lottery results for Monday, July 14, 2025, was announced today, with lucky winners set to claim bumper prizes. The DEAR DWARKA MORNING draw, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT will see results revealed at their respective times: 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM.

Daily Draw Schedule

The Nagaland Lottery draws are conducted three times a day at the following times:

Dear Morning Draw – 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Dear Evening Draw – 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Dear Night Draw – 8:00 PM

Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week.

How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results

Participants can check the results by visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website (Nagaland State Lotteries- Finance Department) or other trusted result platforms. You need to select the relevant draw date and title.

Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.

The top prize of ₹1 crore will be awarded in all three draws. The Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results are highly anticipated, and winners can check their numbers right here.

For those participating, the DEAR DWARKA MORNING draw was at 1 PM, followed by the DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and the DEAR FINCH NIGHT draw at 8 PM.

