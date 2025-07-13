LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-07-2025 OUT: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-07-2025 OUT: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List

The Bodoland Lottery Result for 3 PM on 13 July 2025 has been declared by the Assam State Lottery Department. The popular Sunday draw attracted high participation. Results are now available for download. Conducted under government regulation, the Bodoland Lottery is known for its fairness and life-changing prize potential.

Government of Bodoland
The Bodoland Lottery Result for today’s 3 PM draw has been officially declared by the Assam State Lottery Department. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 18:32:30 IST

The Bodoland Lottery Result for today’s 3 PM draw has been officially declared by the Assam State Lottery Department. This Sunday’s draw, held on 13th July 2025, continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited events for lottery enthusiasts across the state.

The Bodoland lottery offers a potentially life-changing opportunity to thousands of participants.

This result update is crucial for those who are participating in the Bodoland Lottery, have registered for upcoming draws, or are eager to stay informed about the latest outcomes.

🏆 Today’s Bodoland Lottery Details (13-07-2025)

Draw Name: Bodoland Lottery
State: Assam
Draw Date: Sunday, 13 July 2025
Draw Time: 3 PM (Result out by 3:10 PM)

📥 Where to Check or Download the Result?

 You can download the complete winners list from “Government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam),” Bodoland Lotteries.

Page 1:

13072025page0001

Page 2:

13072025page0002

Page 3:

13072025page0003

