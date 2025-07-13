Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-07-2025 OUT: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List

The Bodoland Lottery Result for today’s 3 PM draw has been officially declared by the Assam State Lottery Department. This Sunday’s draw, held on 13th July 2025, continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited events for lottery enthusiasts across the state.

The Bodoland lottery offers a potentially life-changing opportunity to thousands of participants.

This result update is crucial for those who are participating in the Bodoland Lottery, have registered for upcoming draws, or are eager to stay informed about the latest outcomes.

🏆 Today’s Bodoland Lottery Details (13-07-2025)

Draw Name: Bodoland Lottery

State: Assam

Draw Date: Sunday, 13 July 2025

Draw Time: 3 PM (Result out by 3:10 PM)

📥 Where to Check or Download the Result?

You can download the complete winners list from “Government of Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam),” Bodoland Lotteries.

