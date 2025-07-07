Assam: Bodoland Speaks Demonstrates Transformation From Insurgency To Peace Through Culture

In a significant move to showcase the cultural vibrancy and developmental strides of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Bodoland Territorial Council has hosted “Bodoland Speaks”, a flagship event that reflects the region’s journey “From Vision to Action”. The event was held at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium, Guwahati on July 6.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “BTR consists of almost 26 ethnic groups and after a prolonged period of turmoil, BTR under CEM Pramod Boro is witnessing a period of peace. Now, our aim is to convert this peace into opportunity, and we should ensure all ethnic groups enjoy happiness.”

Highlights of the Event:

Ceremonial Release of Books:

BTR Communication Bridge: A multilingual resource with 1001 words and 1001 sentences in 18 regional languages.

Transforming Bodoland: A reflection on the journey of change in BTR.

Lookin’ Within: My Reflections: Authored by Shri Pramod Boro.

Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission 2024–25.

Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award – Folk Cultures 2025 to honor contributions to regional folk traditions.

Launch of the Bodoland Engaged Ethnography Initiative.

Launch of the Bodoland Migrant Women Livelihood Support Programme.

An engagement with literary organisations and community leaders from across the BTR.

The event is not only a cultural celebration but also an assertion of BTR’s commitment to inclusive governance, linguistic diversity, and sustainable development. BTR CEM Pramod stated, “Earlier, very few Ministers used to go BTR to understand the issues of the people, but after the 2020 Peace Accord signing by PM Modi, things have improved. The situation has changed totally and the occasion was marked by the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. All of us are responsible for bringing peace in this region,” said Pramod Boro.

Different ethnic communities visited the program to demonstrate confidence in the cohesion of various communities in the region. Bharat, a member of the Santhal community, has stated that peace has improved his community. “Earlier, my community had to face a lot of issues, but now the situation has changed. All 26 communities came today, and members from each community have been given awards to recognise their work. This will create a positive environment in the region,” Bharat told NewsX.

The Bodoland Territorial Region is an autonomous division in Assam, India, and a proposed state in Northeast India. It is made up of five districts on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River below the foothills of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

