Home > India > LoP Rahul To Participate In 'Chakka Jaam' Of Mahagatbandhan On July 9 Over SIR Of Voter Rolls

LoP Rahul To Participate In ‘Chakka Jaam’ Of Mahagatbandhan On July 9 Over SIR Of Voter Rolls

The Mahagatbandhan will observe a 'chakka jaam' in Bihar on July 9 against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter roll. Rahul Gandhi will join the protest, accusing the SIR of disenfranchising more than 2 crore voters. INDIA bloc leaders have labeled the process of revision as a plot to undermine voter rights. The Election Commission justifies the step as imperative for purifying electoral rolls and keeping out illegal inclusions.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 12:11:14 IST

Even as the Mahagatbandhan is all set to hold ‘chakka jaam’ in Bihar on July 9 over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will also be participating in the protest in the state. 

Sushil Pasi, who is Congress Secretary attached with Bihar said that Rahul Gandhi will be travelling to Patna on July 9 to participate in the protest over EC’s SIR of voter rolls. 

According to Mahagatbandhan leaders, the grand alliance members have also sought appointment with the Governor to submit a memorandum over SIR of voter rolls in Bihar on July 9. 

The Grand Alliance has decided to hold massive protest in the state over the SIR of voter rolls, alleging that the exercise will disenfranchise over 2 crore voters in the state. 

At least 11 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc members had.met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and two other Election Commissioners to apprise on the SIR process. 

The INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of the Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in five more states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — that are going to polls next year.

The INDIA bloc leaders have alleged that it is a sinister campaign to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise. 

The poll panel has issued instructions to carry out a SIR in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year. 

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list. 

Also Read:  National Herald Case: Hearing In Rouse Avenue Court Today

Tags: biharcongressmahagatbandhanprotestrahul gandhi

