National Herald Case: Hearing In Rouse Avenue Court Today

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi resumed its hearing on the high-profile money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer, RS Cheema, completed his arguments before the court. Cheema asserted that the Congress Party never aimed to gain commercial benefit from Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the National Herald. “AJL is part of India’s national heritage, born out of the freedom movement. It was never meant to be a commercial enterprise,” Cheema told the court during the proceedings.

Congress Labels Case ‘Bizarre’, Claims No Personal Gain

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and Pawan Khera addressed a press conference on Saturday and called the case politically motivated. Shrinate stated, “This is the only money laundering case where no money changed hands, no property was transferred, and no personal gain was made.” She added that the Congress provided funds to revive an institution that played a vital role in India’s freedom struggle. The party has continued to deny any wrongdoing in the case involving the transfer of AJL’s assets to Young Indian.

ED Alleges Conspiracy to Acquire ₹2,000 Crore in AJL Assets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented its counter-arguments, claiming that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi conspired to take control of AJL’s assets worth ₹2,000 crore. Additional Solicitor General V Raju told the court that AJL had received a ₹90 crore loan from the Congress Party (AICC) despite owning significant assets. He alleged that Young Indian, in which Sonia and Rahul hold a 76% stake, acquired this unpaid loan and gained ownership of AJL, making the transaction a case of “dummy funding” with no real monetary exchange.

ED Seizes Properties Worth ₹661 Crore Under PMLA

In April, the ED seized immovable properties worth ₹661 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency submitted documents to local registrars and issued evacuation notices for the properties. Previously, in November 2023, the ED attached AJL shares valued at ₹90.2 crore. The agency also directed Jindal South West Projects Limited, which occupies floors in Herald House, Mumbai, to route lease payments directly to the ED, further tightening its grip on the case.

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Faced Hours of ED Questioning

Rahul Gandhi underwent over 50 hours of questioning spread across five days in June 2022. Sonia Gandhi faced 12 hours of interrogation over three days in July the same year. ED officials reportedly asked her more than 100 questions related to the transaction between AJL and Young Indian. The investigation has remained in the spotlight due to its involvement of high-profile political leaders and the valuation of the properties under scrutiny.

What is the National Herald Case?

The National Herald case originated in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a criminal complaint in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. He accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders—Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Sam Pitroda, and Suman Dubey—of illegally acquiring AJL, which published the National Herald. Swamy claimed that Young Indian was created solely to acquire AJL’s properties, including the Herald House in Delhi, valued at over ₹2,000 crore, for just ₹50 lakh. The court issued summons in 2014, and the ED registered a money laundering case soon after. All accused received bail in December 2015.

Must Read: Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route