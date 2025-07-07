Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route

The Muharram procession yesterday evening turned violent in Ujjain, after a mass crowd from procession breaks the barricade in an attempt to take a restricted route. This resulted to 5 police personnel injured. Videos from the scene, now circulating on social media, show participants breaking barricades while carrying the symbolic horse, a customary element of Muharram processions.

Police Register Case Against 16

The authorities have filed case against 16 individuals that includes the oirganiser for disturbing public order. To manage the violent procession the police also lathi charged. The ceremonial horse was left abandoned at the site. “A case has been registered against 16 people, including one organiser, for disturbing law and order. We are also trying to identify others with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the location,” said a senior police officer.

Procession Violence in Ujjain Attracts Legal Action Under BNS

Police booked the 16 individuals under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Sections 191, 192, 132, and 121. Officials said the investigation will rely on surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to trace remaining suspects. District authorities reiterated that they had communicated the approved procession route to all involved parties in advance. The deviation, they stated, led to the escalation. Security officials deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances during the Muharram period.

Prayagraj Police Arrest 22 for Unauthorised Muharram Procession

Earlier on Saturday, police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arrested 22 individuals for conducting a Muharram procession without prior permission. The incident took place on Thursday around 8 PM in the Sirsa market area of the Yamunanagar zone. Police registered an FIR naming 40 individuals, with 18 still absconding. The unapproved gathering reportedly sparked tension among local traders, resulting in brief protests and confrontations. Officers responded quickly, brought the situation under control, and launched a search operation to track down the remaining accused.

