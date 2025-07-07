Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025 ai America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump hailey bieber BRICS 2025
Home > India > Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route

Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route

At least five police personnel sustained injuries in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday night after a Muharram procession deviated from its designated route and participants dismantled police barricades. Authorities resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation.

Muharram procession in Ujjain

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 08:57:13 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Muharram procession yesterday evening turned violent in Ujjain, after a mass crowd from procession breaks the barricade in an attempt to take a restricted route. This resulted to 5 police personnel injured.  Videos from the scene, now circulating on social media, show participants breaking barricades while carrying the symbolic horse, a customary element of Muharram processions.

Police Register Case Against 16

The authorities have filed case against 16 individuals that includes the oirganiser for disturbing public order. To manage the violent procession the police also lathi charged. The ceremonial horse was left abandoned at the site. “A case has been registered against 16 people, including one organiser, for disturbing law and order. We are also trying to identify others with the help of CCTV footage obtained from the location,” said a senior police officer.

Procession Violence in Ujjain Attracts Legal Action Under BNS

Police booked the 16 individuals under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Sections 191, 192, 132, and 121. Officials said the investigation will rely on surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts to trace remaining suspects. District authorities reiterated that they had communicated the approved procession route to all involved parties in advance. The deviation, they stated, led to the escalation. Security officials deployed additional forces in sensitive areas to prevent further disturbances during the Muharram period.

Prayagraj Police Arrest 22 for Unauthorised Muharram Procession

Earlier on Saturday, police in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arrested 22 individuals for conducting a Muharram procession without prior permission. The incident took place on Thursday around 8 PM in the Sirsa market area of the Yamunanagar zone. Police registered an FIR naming 40 individuals, with 18 still absconding. The unapproved gathering reportedly sparked tension among local traders, resulting in brief protests and confrontations. Officers responded quickly, brought the situation under control, and launched a search operation to track down the remaining accused.

Must Read: After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City

Advertisement

More News

Muharram Procession In Ujjain Breaks Barricade, Attempts To Take Prohibited Route
US Administration Delays Tariff Hikes To Aug 1 Amid Push to Finalise Trade Agreements
Bradley Beal’s NBA Future in Limbo: 3 Teams Poised to Make a Move
Did You Try ‘Improved’ Grok? It Praises Project 2025 And Blames ‘Jewish Execs’ For…
Ravindra Jadeja Ignores Captain Shubhman Gill’s Command On Field, Says ‘Usko Udhar Kuch Kaam Nahi Hain…’
Elon Musk Asks, ‘What Is Truth Social? Never Heard Of It’ After Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘Trainwreck’
After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City
Texas Floods Kill 82 Including 28 Children: Dozens Remain Missing As Governor Warns Of More Rain
Red Sea Crisis: Israel Bombs Yemeni Ports and Power Plant in Retaliation Against Houthis
Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk’s Idea Of Launching Third Political Party ‘Ridiculous’, Dubs Him ‘Train Wreck’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?