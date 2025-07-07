After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City

After days of humidity, the residents of the National Capital wakes up to widespread rainfall and dense cloud. IMD issues yellow alert. Overnight showers brought relief from heat and humidity in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, and East Delhi. The IMD recorded light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, predicting similar conditions for the next two days.

#WATCH | Low-hanging clouds bring light rain and much-needed respite from hot and humid conditions in Delhi pic.twitter.com/omzxuppfRo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 35 degrees and a minimum of 28.8 degrees on Sunday. Rainfall continued into the morning, helping bring down the overall temperature and providing much-needed relief to residents.

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city pic.twitter.com/n7msbkdMIy — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Widespread Monsoon Activity Likely Across North India

The IMD has attributed the current weather conditions to the active axis of the monsoon trough over Northern India and an approaching western disturbance. The forecast indicates that widespread rainfall and thunderstorms will likely impact Delhi, NCR, North-Northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, parts of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from July 7 to 8.

The setup, containing abundant instability and moisture from both seas, is expected to intensify rainfall events in the region. Weather models also predict that this pattern will hold over North India for the next few days.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/KZHbP8V3Bo — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

High Alert Warning In Uttarakhand – Potential Landslides In 4 Districts

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand has issued a high-alert warning for potential landslides in four districts—Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli—following alarming forecasts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi Records Cleanest Air in 11 Days Amid Ongoing Rainfall

Delhi registered its cleanest air in over 11 consecutive days, with air quality levels in the ‘satisfactory’ range. According to data from the India Meteorological Department and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s AQI stood at 90 at Siri Fort and dropped to 66 at Lodhi Road.

STORY | Delhi air remain cleanest for 11 days in a row; light to moderate rain predicted on Monday READ: https://t.co/rV3IBcvQO5 pic.twitter.com/ED3aaQZOoW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2025

As per CPCB classification, AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’. The ongoing rainfall contributed to the dispersal of air pollutants, leading to cleaner air across the national capital. Authorities continued to monitor AQI levels as part of routine environmental assessments.

