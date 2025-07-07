Live Tv
After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City

After Days Of Cloud And Humidity, Delhi Wakes Up To Rain Lashing Several Parts Of The City

Delhi woke up to widespread rainfall on Monday, bringing relief from persistent heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city under a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms for the next two days.

Delhi weather update: Heavy rain pours in

July 7, 2025 07:49:07 IST

After days of humidity, the residents of the National Capital wakes up to widespread rainfall and dense cloud. IMD issues yellow alert. Overnight showers brought relief from heat and humidity in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, and East Delhi. The IMD recorded light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, predicting similar conditions for the next two days.

Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 35 degrees and a minimum of 28.8 degrees on Sunday. Rainfall continued into the morning, helping bring down the overall temperature and providing much-needed relief to residents.

Widespread Monsoon Activity Likely Across North India

The IMD has attributed the current weather conditions to the active axis of the monsoon trough over Northern India and an approaching western disturbance. The forecast indicates that widespread rainfall and thunderstorms will likely impact Delhi, NCR, North-Northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, parts of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from July 7 to 8.

The setup, containing abundant instability and moisture from both seas, is expected to intensify rainfall events in the region. Weather models also predict that this pattern will hold over North India for the next few days.

High Alert Warning In Uttarakhand – Potential Landslides In 4 Districts 

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Uttarakhand has issued a high-alert warning for potential landslides in four districts—Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli—following alarming forecasts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi Records Cleanest Air in 11 Days Amid Ongoing Rainfall

Delhi registered its cleanest air in over 11 consecutive days, with air quality levels in the ‘satisfactory’ range. According to data from the India Meteorological Department and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s AQI stood at 90 at Siri Fort and dropped to 66 at Lodhi Road. 

As per CPCB classification, AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’. The ongoing rainfall contributed to the dispersal of air pollutants, leading to cleaner air across the national capital. Authorities continued to monitor AQI levels as part of routine environmental assessments.

