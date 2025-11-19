LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: November 19, 2025 10:15:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

New Delhi [India], November 18: The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, through the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC), is organizing the Bharat TULIP – Seller Buyer Meet on 20th November 2025 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The event aims to create a platform for artisans to engage with buyers from retail, export, e-commerce, home décor, lifestyle and gifting sectors.

Bharat TULIP (Traditional Artisans’ Upliftment Livelihood Program) is an initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Launched on 5th November 2024, Bharat TULIP is a transformative platform designed to empower marginalized artisans by integrating them into the global digital economy, while celebrating India’s rich craft traditions. The Bharat TULIP platform is enabling artisans to transform India’s traditional crafts from Local to Global, fully aligned with the national resolve of Vocal for Local and the mission of empowering grassroots entrepreneurship.

Since its launch, TULIP has enabled structured support for artisans from marginalized communities by strengthening their market readiness and expanding economic opportunities on e-commerce platforms. The initiative has also empowered artisans to participate in exhibitions, trade fairs, and other sales channels, thereby enhancing their visibility and enabling sustainable revenue generation—an essential step towards realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The program will feature:

  • Curated product showcases from multiple states
  • Live craft demonstrations
  • Sector-wise B2B interactions and business matchmaking
  • Trade facilitation desks for buyers and sourcing partners
  • Thematic showcase zones covering textiles, home & living, folk arts, natural materials, and handmade products

About NBCFDC

National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt. of India Undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The Corporation was incorporated under Section 25 of the Companies Act 1956 on 13th January 1992.The objective of the Corporation is to promote economic and developmental activities for the benefit of Backward Classes and to assist the poorer section of these classes in skill development and self-employment ventures. NBCFDC provides financial assistance through State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) nominated by the State Governments/UTs and Banks (PSBs & RRBs).

Website: https://nbcfdc.gov.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Adani Stocks In Spotlight As Rajiv Jain Returns For Round Two Shopping; GQG’s Block Deal With 5 Adani Group Companies

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, Groww, HUL, NTPC Green Energy, Waaree Energies, Paytm, NBCC (India), Tenneco Clean Air India In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

Eight-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Samanvitha Dhareshwar, Unborn Child Killed In Fatal BMW Hit In Australia

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Gang Ties, Controversies & His Role in Baba Siddique Murder Case

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

Most Wanted Gangster Amol Bishnoi To Be Deported From US Today, NIA Awaits His Arrival In Delhi

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders
Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders
Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders
Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

QUICK LINKS