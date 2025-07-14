Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High Of $121,344 As Institutional Demand And ETF Inflows Drive Rally

Bitcoin touched a milestone now, marking $120, 000. This reflects investor’s confidence and growing institutional participation. On July 14, 2025, it reached a new high of $121,344. The bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is strengthening its growth.

This digital asset rose by as much as 1.9% in early Asian trading. It is now up approximately 30% since December. It follows a continuous consolidation phase where Bitcoin traded near the $100,000 mark for several months. Soon after the re-election of US President Donald Trump, Bitcoin gained a momentum. Trump is a pro-crypto, he has always supported Crypto and have been positive for the policy. Market then got a wider support, it worked positive for the market sentiment, despite concerns over economic and fiscal policies.

ETF Inflows, Risk Sentiment Lift Crypto Market

According to a trading company, the current rally is driven by reduced volatility and strong institutional inflows into spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Other cryptocurrencies also gained a similar momentum, with Ether up 1.5%, while XRP and Solana both advanced 2.7% around noon in Singapore.

Market Outlook and Regulatory Developments

Analysts continue to monitor crypto market and its key resistance levels, with $125,000 seen as the next technical hurdle for Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, US congressional discussions, scheduled for “Crypto Week” are expected to influence market direction. The debate over new crypto legislation may provide greater regulatory clarity, which traders are watching closely.

Despite some skepticism, analysts acknowledged the supportive macro backdrop, including expectations of US monetary easing and continued fiscal expansion.

Also Read: Bitcoin Surpasses $118,000, Continues Record-Breaking Surge Amid ETF Boom And Trump’s Support