Can New COO Sabih Khan Reshape Apple’s Global Matrix Amid Rising US-China Tensions?

Indian-origin Sabih Khan will now take one of the highest positions at Apple. Sabih will lead Apple as Chief Operating Officer (COO). These changes come amid the tech giant facing growing geopolitical and manufacturing challenges. Apple is facing constant pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Under Trump’s ‘Make in America’ policy, all major manufacturing giants were urged to shift their units to the U.S. Apple, however, was already facing significant challenges due to Trump’s trade war with China. iPhone sales declined, therefore affecting its global operations.

Khan joined Apple in 1995 and has gone on to head its global operations. With decades of experience, he is now tasked with leading the company through a turbulent period. Khan is also known for his role in developing Apple’s global supply chain.

A Defining Leadership Test

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has called Khan “a brilliant strategist,” citing his success in reducing Apple’s carbon footprint by over 60 percent. But with rising political pressure, supply chain constraints, and intense global competition, Khan’s appointment is more than just a leadership reshuffle.

Industry analysts believe Khan’s decisions in the coming months will shape Apple’s strategic direction, particularly in navigating U.S.-China relations and meeting demands for onshore production. Whether he can balance cost efficiency with geopolitical compliance may determine Apple’s future dominance in the global tech market.

Strategic Shift on the Horizon?

By moving its manufacturing unit back to the U.S., Apple may be forced to reexamine its dependence on Asian markets, especially China and India. This possible geographical relocation may disrupt the iPhone’s supply chain. This seems to be a critical area that Khan will have to lead in the coming years.

The company’s initiative to start a manufacturing unit in India was a strategic counter to China. India, however, has welcomed the move. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar praised Apple’s decision to set up a manufacturing unit in India. During his interaction with business leaders in Gujarat, he said, “Apple’s manufacturing experience in India is better than in China.”

Also Read: Apple Takes Audio Editing To Next Level: Audio Mix Feature Expands Beyond Photos App In iOS 26