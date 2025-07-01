Live Tv
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Takes Audio Editing To Next Level: Audio Mix Feature Expands Beyond Photos App In iOS 26

Apple Takes Audio Editing To Next Level: Audio Mix Feature Expands Beyond Photos App In iOS 26

Apple is upgrading audio editing with iOS 26, bringing its smart Audio Mix feature to third-party apps. With new sound modes and Spatial Audio support on iPhone 16, plus expansion to macOS Tahoe, users can enjoy studio-like audio control across devices.

Apple Takes Audio Editing to Next Level: Audio Mix Feature Expands Beyond Photos App in iOS 26 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 22:11:40 IST

With the upcoming iOS 26 update, Apple is set to revolutionise the way users edit audio in videos on their iPhone 16 models.

Audio Mix Feature Now Available Beyond Photos App

According to Mac Rumours, the tech giant is expanding its innovative Audio Mix feature, powered by machine learning, beyond the Photos app to third-party applications.

Audio Mix offers four primary options for editing audio in videos:

  • Standard: Plays the original audio recorded.

  • In-Frame: Reduces sounds and voices from sources not visible in the video frame.

  • Studio: Minimises background sounds and reverb, creating a professional studio-like effect.

  • Cinematic: Places voices on a front-facing track and environmental noises in surround, similar to movie audio.

iOS 26 Adds New Options for Background Noise

With iOS 26, Apple is introducing additional Audio Mix options for background noise.

To utilise this feature, videos must be recorded with Spatial Audio, which is automatically enabled on all iPhone 16 models when recording video.

Users can adjust this setting in the Camera section of the Settings app.

Third-Party Apps Get Powerful Audio Editing Tools

The introduction of Audio Mix in third-party apps will significantly enhance the audio editing capabilities of these applications.

Developers can now leverage Apple’s machine learning-powered Audio Mix technology to provide users with more advanced audio editing tools.

macOS Tahoe Expands Audio Mix to Mac and Voice Memos

In addition to iOS 26, Apple is also bringing Audio Mix controls to third-party Mac apps with macOS Tahoe.

This move will enable Mac users to enjoy the same advanced audio editing capabilities as iPhone users.

Apple is also enhancing audio-only apps like Voice Memos by allowing them to save audio in the QuickTime audio format QTA.

This format supports multiple audio tracks with alternate track groups, similar to Spatial Audio files.

(With Inputs From ANI)

