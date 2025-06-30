Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Explainer > What Is Fusion Energy? All About The ‘Fusion-Powered Future’ Google Is Betting On

What Is Fusion Energy? All About The ‘Fusion-Powered Future’ Google Is Betting On

Google is on the way to creating a new way to produce electricity. The tech giant company has made collaborations with CFS to produce Fusion energy. Google has also made a purchase of 200 megawatts of carbon-free electricity from CFS’s first commercial fusion plant.

Fusion Energy Google
What Is Fusion Energy? All About The ‘Fusion-Powered Future’ Google Is Betting On (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 23:04:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Fusion energy has often felt like a far-off dream, something like a Hollywood science-fiction movie. But now, Google is planning to change that perception making imagination into reality. The tech popular company has decided to partner with Commonwealth Fusion Systems, or CFS, to help bring fusion energy into the real world.

Google Signs Major Deal With CFS for Fusion Energy

As part of the new deal, Google will now buy 200 megawatts of carbon-free electricity from CFS’s first commercial fusion plant. This plant was planned to be built in Chesterfield, Virginia. It is the biggest fusion energy deal announced so far and makes a major promise with it.

By buying carbon-free electricity, Google is also planning to make another capital investment in CFS. This decision is meant to help the company move forward from early scientific breakthroughs to building energy systems that work at scale. The aim is to make fusion energy in the process and reliable source of energy so that one day it can meet the global electricity demands.

Fusion is seen as one of the cleanest and safest forms of energy. It does not release carbon emissions. It uses fuel that is widely available. And it carries fewer safety risks compared to traditional nuclear power. The main challenge is that fusion is very hard to pull off in real-world conditions.

What Is Fusion Energy and Why Is It So Complex?

Fusion is a process that powers stars and the sun, in simple language it uses the sun’s heating of lightweight atomic particles to heat temperature and then combine them to fuse together. With this process, it produces a lot of energy that can be used to generate electricity. 

For fusion to work, the reaction must release more energy than it takes in. This point is known as “net energy positive” or “Q greater than 1.” No private company has reached that point yet. But CFS believes it is getting closer, thanks to recent improvements in its technology.

During the reaction, the fuel turns into plasma, which is an extremely hot and energetic state of matter. To control this plasma, CFS uses a device called a tokamak. It is shaped like a ring and uses strong magnetic fields to hold the plasma in place.

CFS Uses High-Tech Magnets in a Compact Design

CFS stands out because of its high-temperature superconducting magnets. These magnets are smaller and more powerful than older versions. They make it possible to build a more compact and cost-effective fusion system. This design is central to SPARC, a demonstration machine that CFS is building in Massachusetts.

Google first invested in CFS back in 2021 to support SPARC. Now, the partnership is growing. With this latest agreement, Google will help fund CFS’s first full-scale plant, called ARC. It will also have the option to buy energy from future plants if the technology proves successful.

Bringing any new energy system to life is a huge challenge. But efforts like ARC are necessary if fusion is going to become part of the global energy mix.

Fusion Energy Joins Google’s Push for a Cleaner Grid

This move fits into a larger strategy. Since 2010, Google has secured more than 22 gigawatts of renewable energy across various sources. That effort has helped the company lower its data centre emissions by 12 percent.

Fusion is now joining other advanced technologies in Google’s clean energy portfolio. The company is also looking for next-generation solutions like geothermal and nuclear projects. If this happens, it will be a major development as then they can generate power even after when the sun is not shining or is there any storm out there. 

By backing CFS, Google is placing a thoughtful bet on the future. Fusion still has a long way to go. But if the science holds up and the technology scales, it could lead to a world powered by clean, abundant energy inspired by the very stars above us.

ALSO READ: Google’s New App Doppl Lets You Try On Clothes Without A Fitting Room

Tags: commonwealth fusion systemsfusion energyGoogle
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?